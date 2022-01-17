YouTube TV Now Allows You to Sort Channels by ‘Most Watched’

YouTube TV users just got a helpful way to navigate their channel guides. If you’re in the live TV viewing mode, you now have the option to sort channels by “most watched.” On the mobile version of the app, click the “live” button on the bottom, then use the “sort” menu in the upper right corner to see this option.

YouTube TV gives users options to sort their channels in several different ways:

A default view

A custom view (users can exclude channels or rearrange the order)

Most watched

A-Z

Z-A

This mirrors YouTube TV’s on demand library, which allows similar sorting options. This new feature is helpful since it automatically rearranges the order based on your viewing history. The custom view is excellent, but time-consuming to set up. “Most watched” is probably a more useful setup.

YouTube TV has narrowly averted several disasters in recent months, avoiding the loss of channel packages owned by Disney and NBCUniversal. The service also returned to Roku players after an extended stalemate.

It’s estimated YouTube TV has roughly 4 million subscribers, though Google doesn’t routinely share numbers. That places it among the top two live streaming services with Hulu Live TV. Hulu’s recent price hike may have made it less appealing to budget-conscious consumers, but the subscription fee now includes complimentary access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

YouTube TV offers access to as many as 106 channels with packages starting at $64.99 / month. It offers an unlimited cloud DVR and 30-days of free access to 4K channels. YouTube TV includes 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Subscribers can access AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.