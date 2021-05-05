YouTube TV Now Available on PlayStation 5

While YouTube TV may be in the midst of a bitter feud with Roku, the service has appeared on another popular platform: Sony’s PlayStation 5. This is confirmed on the site’s support page.

YouTube TV is one of the most popular live streaming TV options, offering 31 of the top 35 cable channels for $64.99 / month.

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, you can also save $10/month on the YouTube TV subscription.

YouTube TV subscribers get access to AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

You’ll also get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.

YouTube TV offers access to MLB Network, NBA TV, and NFL Network. For $11/month, you can also add Sports Plus for Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, and TVG. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

In terms of regional sports networks, the service gives you LA FC Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY. You cannot get Sinclair’s RSNs, however. The Bally Sports Networks don’t look to be returning to YouTube TV anytime soon.

You can also watch ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

The service also has an unlimited cloud DVR. You can store recordings up to nine months.

One unique perk to the service is that you can eliminate or rearrange channels in your lineup. You can also create multiple user profiles, so sports fans could tilt their channel alignment accordingly, while you could have another channel lineup for kids.