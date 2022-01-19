YouTube TV Now Offering NBA TV Games in 4K
YouTube TV fans can now get a sharper look at Steph Curry, Ja Morant, and LeBron James. The live TV streaming service is offering basketball games in 4K through NBA TV. To access the content, you’ll need a YouTube TV subscription and the 4K add-on.
The 4K add-on is normally $19.99, but you can get a 30-day free trial. Your first 12 months of the add-on is $9.99/month before the full price kicks in.
Not all games will be available in 4K, but the next game available will the the Thunders-Cavaliers tilt January 22.
Some services like fuboTV or Disney+ do include many 4K options as part of their base plan, YouTube TV charges a significant premium for the privilege. There’s also the matter that not all content is yet available in 4K. The Super Bowl, for example, will not be available in 4K this year.
YouTube TV also suffers a bit because you can still access 4K content through them without paying for the add-on. If you subscribe to the service, you can sign in to the Fox Sports app to watch available 4K content without an additional fee.
Right now, available 4K channels for YouTube TV include ESPN, Fox, FX, and National Geographic.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.