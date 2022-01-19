YouTube TV Now Offering NBA TV Games in 4K

YouTube TV fans can now get a sharper look at Steph Curry, Ja Morant, and LeBron James. The live TV streaming service is offering basketball games in 4K through NBA TV. To access the content, you’ll need a YouTube TV subscription and the 4K add-on.

The 4K add-on is normally $19.99, but you can get a 30-day free trial. Your first 12 months of the add-on is $9.99/month before the full price kicks in.

Not all games will be available in 4K, but the next game available will the the Thunders-Cavaliers tilt January 22.

Some services like fuboTV or Disney+ do include many 4K options as part of their base plan, YouTube TV charges a significant premium for the privilege. There’s also the matter that not all content is yet available in 4K. The Super Bowl, for example, will not be available in 4K this year.

YouTube TV also suffers a bit because you can still access 4K content through them without paying for the add-on. If you subscribe to the service, you can sign in to the Fox Sports app to watch available 4K content without an additional fee.

Right now, available 4K channels for YouTube TV include ESPN, Fox, FX, and National Geographic.