YouTube TV Now Offering Select Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks Games in 4K on NBC Sports Chicago
YouTube TV fans can now get a sharper look at the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks. The live TV streaming service is offering NBA and NHL games in 4K through NBC Sports Chicago. To access the content, you’ll need a YouTube TV subscription, their 4K Plus add-on, and be located in the Chicago market.
The 4K add-on is normally $19.99, but you can get a 30-day free trial. Your first 12 months of the add-on is $9.99/month before the full price kicks in.
Not all games will be available in 4K, but the next game available will the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6th. NBC Sports Chicago is also carried in 4K by DIRECTV (but not DIRECTV STREAM).
While YouTube TV has one of the deepest 4K offerings available, including select games on ESPN and NBA TV, there just isn’t that much 4K content period. fuboTV carries 4K telecasts of Premier League and from Fox Sports as part of their base plan, but YouTube TV charges a significant premium for the privilege.
If you don’t want to pay up for the YouTube TV 4K Plus Add-On, you can watch some 4K content in the Fox Sports App, using your TV Everywhere credentials. Right now, available 4K content for YouTube TV include ESPN, Fox, FX, National Geographic, and NBA TV, and for some NBC Sports Chicago.
