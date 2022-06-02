YouTube TV Now Streams Local Weather Channel Updates via TV Everywhere Credentials

YouTube TV subscribers can now add local weather banners to The Weather Channel by signing into the channel with their TV Everywhere (TVE) credentials. Using their YouTube TV account, cord-cutters that log in to the Weather Channel app have access to local forecasts in addition to its standard offerings. This option has long been available to subscribers of other streaming services that carry TWC via their TVE credentials.

YouTube TV incorporated the Weather Channel into its service along with several other Allen Media Group (AMG) properties earlier this year and while customers could add the channel to their lineup, there was no option to view local forecasts since YouTube TV isn’t linked to specific local markets like cable and satellite are.

However, the live TV streaming service seems to have rectified that problem as now subscribers can log into the Weather Channel app directly with their YouTube TV account. This lets them stream local forecasts on the bottom of their screen, ensuring that they still have access to content that traditional TV viewers can see via local broadcasts.

By making it easier to view local weather, alongside news and sports, YouTube TV’s is continuing its recent trend of bringing local content to its customers, which will likely continue to aid the migration away from traditional TV subscriptions.

Additionally, the Weather Channel launched the official Weather Channel app on which subscribers can watch the network on-demand or live 24 hours a day for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Viewers can also watch the channel’s linear stream alongside personalized local maps, as well as its extensive video-on-demand (VoD) library of select original programming.