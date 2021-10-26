YouTube TV Offers FOX Nation Add-on for $5.99/month
If you crave even more right-wing rhetoric than you already get from FOX NEWS, NewsmaxTV, One America News Network, Blaze Live, America’s Voice, OAN Plus, The First, Breitbart, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire, Gateway Pundit, Infowars, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s email list, and your aunt’s Facebook page, we have great news: FOX Nation can be added to your YouTube TV lineup for $5.99/month.
Subscribers will be able to watch shows like “COPS,” “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” “What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade,” “Tucker Carlson Today,” and “Tucker Carlson Originals.”
Viewers of these programs may need to take the information with a grain of salt, since FOX lawyers defending Carlson successfully argued “[Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’” A federal judge ruled “Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.”
FOX Nation president Jason Klarman said, “We’re thrilled to partner with YouTube TV to bring FOX Nation to their cutting edge TV service and provide our passionate audience with more ways to enjoy the original content they desire.”
YouTube TV has several add-on channels available. Users who wish to add the channel should go to to their subscriptions under Settings.
YouTube TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 31 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.
With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).
They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.
YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.
If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.