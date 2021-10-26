YouTube TV Offers FOX Nation Add-on for $5.99/month

If you crave even more right-wing rhetoric than you already get from FOX NEWS, NewsmaxTV, One America News Network, Blaze Live, America’s Voice, OAN Plus, The First, Breitbart, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire, Gateway Pundit, Infowars, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s email list, and your aunt’s Facebook page, we have great news: FOX Nation can be added to your YouTube TV lineup for $5.99/month.

Subscribers will be able to watch shows like “COPS,” “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” “What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade,” “Tucker Carlson Today,” and “Tucker Carlson Originals.”

Viewers of these programs may need to take the information with a grain of salt, since FOX lawyers defending Carlson successfully argued “[Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’” A federal judge ruled “Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.”

FOX Nation president Jason Klarman said, “We’re thrilled to partner with YouTube TV to bring FOX Nation to their cutting edge TV service and provide our passionate audience with more ways to enjoy the original content they desire.”

YouTube TV has several add-on channels available. Users who wish to add the channel should go to to their subscriptions under Settings.

YouTube TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.