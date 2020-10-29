YouTube TV Surpasses 3 Million Subscribers

On today’s Q3 2020 Earnings Call, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared that YouTube TV has surpassed three million subscribers. This is up from the 2 million subscribers they reported last year.

It is just behind Hulu Live TV ($55), which announced that they have 3.4 million subscribers, but ahead of Sling TV ($30), who has 2.25 million subscribers, after losing 56K subscribers last quarter.

One of the earliest players, AT&T TV NOW, has just 683K subscribers, after losing 60+% of their subscribers over the last two years. Philo, the entertainment-only skinny bundle, last reported they were at 750,000 subscribers. In August, fuboTV ($60) reported they had 287,000 subscribers.

The growth is in spite of the fact that the service had a massive 30% price hike in June. At the time, YouTube TV announced that the streaming service would raise the price of their service to $64.99. It came just a month after the company announced they would be adding Viacom channels like MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central.

In September, YouTube TV announced that NFL Network would be available as part of their base plan and has formally launched their new “Sports Plus” add-on. “Sports Plus” includes seven networks including Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, and TVG for $10.99 a month.

However, earlier this month YouTube TV dropped Fox Sports RSNs. The company reached a short-term extension in March, which saw most Fox Sports RSNs return to the line-up with the exception of YES Network, Fox Sports West, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket.