 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

YouTube TV Testing 5.1 Audio on Google TV, Android TV, Roku, but What About Apple TV & Fire TV?

Lauren Forristal

In the summer of 2021, YouTube TV announced that 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities would be available to all subscribers at no additional cost. However, it only works on a limited amount of devices such as LG and Samsung Smart TVs. Now, the company is testing 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku, and will soon roll out the feature on those devices. Unfortunately, Apple TV and Fire TV users will still have to wait a little longer.

YouTube TV tweeted:

Scrolling through the responses, you’ll see that YouTube TV users are less than impressed since it has been almost nine months since the announcement was made and yet the only compatible devices highlighted on their website are from Samsung, LG, and VIZIO, as well as Traditional Chromecasts (i.e. non-Google TV Chromecasts).

It’s unusual that YouTube TV 5.1 audio isn’t supported by its parent company’s devices, such as Chromecast with Google TV. Wouldn’t it make sense for Google to prioritize its own devices?

So it seems like everyone has to make do with boring old stereo sound in the meantime. Plus, Apple TV, Fire TV, and users with games consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X will have to be a lot more patient because who knows how long the testing will take to bring 5.1 to those devices.

Lastly, while 5.1 audio sounds like an added bonus to YouTube TV, it will only come into effect on content that fully supports the immersive audio feature. So, while the feature should work as intended with most TV shows and movies, you’ll get the most immersive audio experience by watching content like sports that’s been made with 5.1 surround sound in mind.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.