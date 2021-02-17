YouTube TV to Add 4K Streaming, Offline Downloads, and Unlimited Streams in New Add-on

As a new premium add-on, YouTube TV plans to add 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The company says that the new features will be available in an add-on “coming weeks”, but did not reveal the cost for the new features.

But, if the pricing on other Live TV Streaming Services is any indication, it will likely be ~$9.99 a month.

YouTube TV would be among the first of the Live TV Streaming Services to allow users to download content for later viewing. Xfinity X1 subscribers can download DVR-ed content to the Xfinity Stream App, but other Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV – don’t offer this functionality. TiVo first offered functionality similar to this as early as 2012.

fuboTV is currently the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers 4K streaming as part of their service. It is generally limited to events on Fox, FS1, and BTN – along with select nature and documentary on-demand content. They also have a five simultaneous stream option which is part of their Family Quarterly Bundle ($64.99 per month, paid quarterly), Elite Bundle ($79.99), or a standalone add-on for $9.99 a month.

Hulu Live TV is the only service currently that offers an “Unlimited Streams” option. For $9.99 a month, customers can upgrade to “Unlimited Streams” in their home and three outside of it.

In June 2020, YouTube TV increased the price of their service from $49.99 to $64.99 a month. In October, they dropped Fox Sports RSNs, which was a major draw to the service. With the addition of these new features, albeit in an add-on, it opens the option to provide more value to customers without it being based on channels.

For long-term profitability for a low-margin business, add-ons that are based on feature upgrades is a much better play than adding channels.