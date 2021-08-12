 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
YouTube TV

YouTube TV To Air Thursday Night Football, College Football Games, Premier League Matches in 4K

Jeff Kotuby

Last month, we reported that YouTube TV would be bringing more 4K coverage this Fall. YouTube TV has now confirmed exactly what 4K sports content will be coming.

According to its official Twitter account, YouTube TV will now broadcast NFL’s Thursday Night Football games, select college football games, and plenty of Premier League matches in 4K.

YouTube TV recently launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).

Fortunately, in the case of Thursday Night Football and College Football on FOX, you don’t actually need the YouTube TV add-on to stream in 4K. Instead, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials login to the Fox and Fox Sports App.

To access YouTube TV’s 4K features, you’ll have to add it to your subscription and have a compatible 4K streaming device that has YouTube’s VP9 codec — meaning your 2017 Apple TV 4K won’t work. These devices include:

  • Chromecast with Google TV
  • Apple TV 4K (2021)
  • Amazon Fire Stick 4K (1st Gen)
  • Android TV (Sony Bravia, NVIDIA SHIELD, etc.)
  • Roku (4K Models)
  • Samsung Smart TV (2016+)
  • LG Smart TV (2016+)
  • HiSense 4K Smart TV

With 4K Plus, you’ll have access to some major sports from networks like NBC and ESPN, like college football and basketball later this year, and on-demand content from FX, Discovery networks, Tastemade, and more. After the Summer Olympics aired in 4K, you’ll also likely be able to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in 4K, too. For more details on what else is available on YouTube’s 4K platform, check out this guide.
Fo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.