YouTube TV to Offer Discounted Bundle of HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ

YouTube TV is about to launch a new “Entertainment Plus” add-on that will bundle HBO Max ($14.99), Showtime ($10.99), and STARZ ($8.99). While the three channels separately normally cost $35, with the “Entertainment Plus” add-on it will be just $30.

Bundling premium channels is nothing new from the cable industry, but the first we’ve seen of a Live TV Streaming Service. Channel aggregators like The Roku Channel and Apple TV Channels has done something similar – offering discounts particularly for Showtime and STARZ.

While the new bundle is not yet live, but comes as YouTube TV is making a number of changes to the service.

YouTube TV will be adding a new premium add-on which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The company says that the new features will be available in the add-on “coming weeks”, but did not reveal the cost. If other services are any indication, it is likely that they will be ~$10 per month.

In September 2020, YouTube TV offered their first channel bundle add-on package with their “Sports Plus” add-on. The package includes NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, Stadium, and TVG for $10.99 a month.