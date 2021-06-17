 Skip to Content
YouTube TV to Give a Free 5-Day Preview to HBO Max and Cinemax Through June 21st

Jason Gurwin

YouTube TV is offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax starting today (June 17th) through June 21st, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this weekend. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.

Live Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals you would need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.

If you want a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max App, new customers can get one through your YouTube TV or Hulu Account.

In an email to customers, YouTube TV shared:

Start your summer stream fest with 5 free* days of iconic movies and shows. Your free HBO Max and Cinemax previews start Thursday, June 17.

You’ll have the whole weekend (and then some) to explore HBO Max fan favorites like Wonder Woman 1984, HBO classics like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, new HBO Originals like Mare of Easttown and The Nevers, and recent movie releases like Tenet and The High Note… and there’s more on Cinemax. Tune in to popular series Warrior and Strike Back, action-packed classics like Rambo, and movies ranging from The Invisible Man and Just Mercy, to Cats and Emma.

Don’t worry – after your 5 days are up, this access will be removed from your service. No action is needed on your part.

Thanks for being part of the YouTube TV family, and happy watching.

