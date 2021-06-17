YouTube TV to Give a Free 5-Day Preview to HBO Max and Cinemax Through June 21st

YouTube TV is offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax starting today (June 17th) through June 21st, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this weekend. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.

Looks like we have your weekend plans sorted. 💯 📺➕

Stream all of your faves from @hbomax and @Cinemax with our free 👏🏿 preview 👏🏽 weekend 👏🏻



Don’t miss out ➡️ https://t.co/0k3BerUOrq pic.twitter.com/zIvXlIvLzn — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 17, 2021

Live Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals you would need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.

If you want a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max App, new customers can get one through your YouTube TV or Hulu Account.

In an email to customers, YouTube TV shared: