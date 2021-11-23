YouTube TV to Give a Free 5-Day Preview to HBO Max Through Thanksgiving Weekend

YouTube TV is offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max starting Tuesday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 28, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this weekend. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.

Other services like DIRECTV STREAM are also offering a free preview of HBO as well.

The channels included are:

HBO

HBO2

HBO Comedy

HBO Family

HBO Zone

HBO Signature

HBO Latino

Live HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals and same day theatrical releases you would need access to the HBO Max App, which isn’t available during the free preview.

If you want a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max App, new customers can get one through your YouTube TV or Hulu Account.