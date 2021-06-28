YouTube TV Unveils Dolby Digital Support & Premium Add-on with 4K, Offline Downloads, and Unlimited Streams

YouTube TV has officially announced their new premium add-on which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on cost $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial), and $19.99 a month after that.

They also announced the feature will be available for all YouTube TV subscribers. They will be able access 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities. This will roll out to selected devices over the coming weeks.

At the outset, with 4K Plus, you’ll have access to some major sports from networks like NBC and ESPN, along with sports like college football and basketball later this year, and on-demand content from FX, Discovery networks, Tastemade and more.

YouTube TV joins fuboTV as the only Live TV Streaming Services that offers 4K streaming as part of their service. It is generally limited to events on Fox, FS1, and BTN – along with select nature and documentary on-demand content.

YouTube TV is the first of the Live TV Streaming Services to allow users to download content for later viewing. With the feature, you can download shows from your DVR to your mobile device. Just like when you watch online, you will be able to fast-forward through commercials.

This is similar to the feature available to Xfinity X1 subscribers through their Xfinity Stream App, but other Live TV Streaming Services like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV – don’t offer this functionality. TiVo first offered functionality similar to this as early as 2012.

YouTube TV joins a growing trend of Live TV Streaming Services offering more streaming inside the home by allowing “Unlimited Stream at Home” with 4KPlus add-on.

Earlier this year, AT&T TV added near-unlimited at-home streaming (20 simultaneous streams) at no additional cost. fuboTV has a five simultaneous stream option which is part of their Family Quarterly Bundle ($64.99 per month, paid quarterly), Elite Bundle ($79.99), or a standalone add-on for $9.99 a month.

Hulu Live TV is the only other service currently that offers an “Unlimited Streams” add-on. For $9.99 a month, customers can upgrade to “Unlimited Streams” in their home and three outside of it.

In June 2020, YouTube TV increased the price of their service from $49.99 to $64.99 a month. In October, they dropped Fox Sports RSNs, which was a major draw to the service. With the addition of these new features, albeit in an add-on, it opens the option to provide more value to customers without it being based on channels.

This is the second add-on YouTube TV has added in the last few weeks. They recently introduced a their “Entertainment Plus” Bundle that iincludes HBO, Showtime, and STARZ for $29.99 a month (a $5 savings).