YouTube TV vs. Philo - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is YouTube TV or Philo a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

Winner on Price: Philo

Winner on Price: Philo Winner on Overall Channels: YouTube TV

Winner on Overall Channels: YouTube TV Winner on Local Channels: YouTube TV

Winner on Local Channels: YouTube TV Winner on Sports Channels: YouTube TV

Winner on Sports Channels: YouTube TV Winner on Included Features: Philo

Winner on Included Features: Philo Verdict

Winner on Price: Philo

Philo clocks in at $20 / month and YouTube TV is $64.99 / month, so Philo wins, hands-down. Obviously, there are reasons Philo is a fraction of the cost, but it might make a lot of sense, especially if you’re spending money on other services like Netflix or HBO Max. If you’re looking for a live TV option, Philo’s price is nearly impossible to beat.

Winner on Overall Channels: YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes 31 of the top 35 cable channels, which tops Philo’s 18. Overall, YouTube TV has 102 channels while Philo offers 63.

YouTube TV offers these channels that Philo doesn’t: Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, and USA Network.

But Philo will be your choice if you like to watch A&E, Hallmark Channel, History, and Lifetime

Winner on Local Channels: YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW. Philo doesn’t offer local channels, so you’d need to use an antenna or a service like Locast ($5.50/month) if those are important to you.

Winner on Sports Channels: YouTube TV

Pro Sports Networks

If you’re a sports fan, Philo is not for you.

YouTube TV offers access to MLB Network, NBA TV, and NFL Network. For $11/month, you can also add Sports Plus for Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, and TVG. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

Regional Sports Networks

YouTube TV offers LA FC Sports Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY. Philo offers none.

College Sports Networks

When it comes to college sports, YouTube TV wins again. It offers ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Philo offers none.

Winner on Included Features: Philo

DVR

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, YouTube TV holds a slight edge with its unlimited cloud DVR. You can store recordings up to nine months. On Philo, your unlimited DVR only allows you to keep shows for 30 days.

72-hour Rewind Feature

Philo is the only service to offer this nifty feature. You can watch shows that you didn’t record, up to three days after they aired. This feature adds a lot of additional shows that aren’t normally available on demand.

Free Trial

Philo offers a free trial, while YouTube TV does not.

Verdict

Your decision comes down to whether you need sports and local channels. If those are important to you, YouTube TV is the obvious choice. But if you’re the kind of person who spends most of their time on other video services, Philo can give you some taste of live TV without the hefty bill.

YouTube TV might be less jarring if you’re jumping over from cable, but veteran cord-cutters or those looking to save money should find a great value with Philo.