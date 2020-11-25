YouTube TV to Give a Free 5-Day Preview to HBO Max and Cinemax This Thanksgiving Weekend

YouTube TV is offering a five-day free preview of HBO Max and Cinemax starting today, meaning subscribers can catch up on original shows and hit movies this holiday week. The best part is when the preview is over, there is nothing you have to do - you won’t have to remember to cancel.

In an email to subscribers:

“5 free days of more iconic movies and shows – it’s our little gift to you. Your HBO Max and Cinemax free* preview starts Wednesday, November 25, with no action needed on your part. You’ll have the whole holiday and weekend to explore fan favorites like His Dark Materials, an HBO Original on HBO Max, or hit movies like the latest John Wick on Cinemax. And don’t worry – after your 5 days are up, this access will be removed from your service. No action is needed on your part.”

Live Cinemax and HBO channels will be available in the YouTube TV grid guide, but if you use a “Custom Guide”, you must make sure to go to “Settings” —> “Live Guide” to add them.

While HBO and some HBO Max content is available in the YouTube TV interface, to access all episodes of HBO Max originals you will need to log-in to their app with your YouTube TV credentials

Looking for 2020 Black Friday Streaming Deals?

Many Black Friday Deals on streaming devices are already live. You can save up to 40% on a new Fire TV or Roku, including the 2020 Roku Ultra, the all-new Roku Streambar, and Fire Stick 4K.

Roku Black Friday Deals

Amazon Fire TV Black Friday Deals