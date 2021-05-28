Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Hits Netflix’s Top Ten Most-Watched Movies All-Time

Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” has been hungrily devouring audiences since its release. The movie is well on its way to having been streamed in 72 million households and has already landed on Netflix’s Top Ten Most-Watched Movies List.

Currently tied with George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky,” the Netflix-exclusive is expected to continue to gain traction as more people tune in.

“Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista as the leader of a motley crew of thieves and mercenaries as they undertake a heist within a zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve a pile of cash at the behest of a billionaire casino tycoon.

The movie features an ensemble cast, starring Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Currently, Netflix’s list of its most popular films are:

It’s already been a big year for the director with the insanely anticipated DC superhero epic “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” finally being released to audiences on HBO Max, and his traction doesn’t show any signs of stopping. Netflix greenlit both a prequel film and an anime series for “Army of the Dead” before the movie was even released. Audience reaction to and viewership of the picture will no doubt pave an easy path for both projects to come to fruition.

“Army of the Dead” sees Netflix continue on its successful journey, continually releasing well-received films across genres. As the pandemic kept viewers indoors and in front of their screens, action movies like “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron and the Jamie Foxx-lead “Project Power” were streamed by millions, and “Enola Holmes”, starring Mille Bobby Brown as the legendary detective’s young sister, also proved to be a hit.

While Netflix is firing on all cylinders when it comes to securing already-established properties to develop into films and franchises that are able to compete with Hollywood’s big names like Harry Potter and James Bond, “Army of the Dead” proves once again that one of Netflix’s greatest strengths is in developing strong brands from the ground up.