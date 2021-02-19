“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” Will Be Available Worldwide Through HBO and PVOD on March 18th

It’s not only U.S. customers who will be able to stream “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” when it debuts on March 18th. WarnerMedia announced that the feature-length film will be able available in all markets outside of China, Japan, and France.

Depending on your market, it will either be available on HBO linear or on HBO Go (in HBO Europe and HBO Asia territories). Alternatively, if HBO is not available in your market, they will offer it for sale or rental – or through another SVOD service, with details coming for each market soon.

The company announced last May that it will exclusively world premiere Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film in 2021. Fans had been actively pushing the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement since 2017.

In the original 2017 film, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

The project is rumored to be 214 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes) long, compared to the 120-minute Whedon version. The 2017 release of “Justice League” received mixed reviews and only grossed $230 million domestically and $650 million worldwide — less than “Wonder Woman” ($821 million), “Aquaman” ($1.1 billion), and “Batman v. Superman” ($873 million).