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Sling TV has built a reputation as the leader in low-cost live TV streaming packages over the years, and even as the streamer has evolved, it has done so with an eye on maintaining value to the consumer. Its latest efforts in this regard are the Sling Essentials and Sling Select packages, which shrink the channel count down to around 10+ networks each for $20 per month.

You may not know, however, that you can also bundle the Sling Essentials and Select plans into one budget-friendly package that offers sports, news, and entertainment for far less than you’d have to pay for a bigger comprehensive channel package from another streaming service. Check out our seven favorite reasons to sign up for the bundle of Sling Essentials and Sling Select below!

Our top 7 reasons why we love the bundle of Sling Essentials and Sling Select

A strong sports lineup

A strong sports lineup Good news and information options

Good news and information options Fun for the whole family

Fun for the whole family Cheaper than any genre pack

Cheaper than any genre pack Watch local channels inexpensively

Watch local channels inexpensively A fantastic lean-back experience

A fantastic lean-back experience Everyone in the house can watch

A strong sports lineup

The Sling Select package offers a very robust lineup of live sports, with ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and NFL Network all included. That will mean viewers can watch “Monday Night Football” and international NFL games, a huge selection of college football games, soccer, award-winning analysis and other shoulder programming, and more.

Signing up for just Sling Essentials or Sling Select means you have to choose between ESPN channels and FS1/NFL Network. Combine the best of both worlds and get all the sports coverage from Sling Select and Sling Essentials with the bundle instead of having to pick.

Good news and information options

Those seeking out informative, educational programming will be able to dig into the National Geographic channel in the Sling Essentials and Select bundle, offering nature programming and documentaries, science titles, and more. [VICE] adds a cultural investigation angle with its contemporary documentaries and in-depth reporting.

Those who are looking for cable news filtered through a right-leaning lens can also watch Fox News with a subscription to the bundle. It’s one of the most-watched cable news networks in the United States, and it’s included in the Sling Essentials and Sling Select bundle.

Fun for the whole family

The Sling Essentials and Select bundle only has 15+ total channels, but it includes some highly popular cable entertainment networks that are age-appropriate for everyone in the home. That includes Disney Channel for kids’ entertainment, Freeform for general entertainment, and GSN for the very best in game show action.

Viewers will also find the Hallmark Mysteries and Lifetime Movie Network in the bundle, so it’s got a ton of made-for-TV original movies with dramatic storytelling that can still be watched by the whole family, if the kids want to join in.

Cheaper than any genre pack

Streamers like DIRECTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV have begun selling smaller-sized channel packages with lower starting prices to give their customers another way to access top channels at a more budget-friendly number. But none of these services offers a slimmed-down package with news, sports, and entertainment at a price as low as the bundle of Sling Essentials and Select.

The bundle costs just $35 per month, cheaper than the MyEntertainment Genre Pack ($43 per month) from DIRECTV or the YouTube TV Entertainment Genre Plan ($55 per month). Philo’s Essential plan costs a little less at $25 per month, but it doesn’t have ESPN channels, FS1, or NFL Network. The Sling Essentials and Select bundle is the ideal way to get a little bit of everything at just $35 per month.

Watch local channels inexpensively

Local channels aren’t available everywhere with Sling TV, but customers in some of the country’s largest TV markets can watch ABC, Fox, and NBC with a subscription. Customers in markets like Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York can receive some or all of these channels with Sling Essentials and Select.

There is a surcharge of up to $10 per month to receive local channels with the package, but that still only raises the price to $45 per month — still less than other services are charging viewers to watch local channels and the news, sports, and primetime entertainment they carry.

A fantastic lean-back experience

Using the Sling Essentials and Select bundle, fans can watch classic programming, Westerns, nostalgic procedurals, and other favorites with channels like MeTV, Grit, Heroes and Icons, and [startTV]. It’s the perfect way to sit back, relax, and let the channel decide what to watch for you, just like in the days before streaming.

Viewers can also access a robust on-demand library with Sling Essentials and Select, including TV shows and movies they can call up any time. And if that’s not enough, the bundle also offers access to Sling Freestream, which has hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Everyone in the house can watch

Sling Essentials and Select is probably quite attractive to families who are looking to stretch their entertainment budgets. But it does little good to have a TV package that’s appropriate for all ages if the family can’t watch what they want on their own device because someone else in another part of the house is using it.

Luckily, Sling Essentials and Select allow viewers to watch on up to four screens simultaneously — up from one stream at a time with Sling Essentials, and three with Sling Select. There’s no need to worry about fights over who gets to use the Sling subscription with the Essentials and Select bundle.