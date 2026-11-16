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How to create new profiles on Sling TV and Sling Freestream

How to create new profiles on Sling TV and Sling Freestream

The ability to create multiple profiles is key for any streaming household, and we’ll explain how to set them up on Sling TV.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Sling TV and Sling Freestream deliver a wide range of content to customers at prices that few other services can match. Sling offers access to its base channel packages starting at $46 per month, and the service has multiple products that allow customers to purchase Sling for as little as $5 per day!

But what about the features that come along with paid streaming, namely the ability to create a profile? Does Sling TV let you create multiple profiles per account? What about Sling Freestream? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about creating new profiles on Sling services here.

What you need to know about creating profiles on Sling TV

Can you create multiple profiles on Sling TV?

Yes, Sling TV paid subscribers are allowed to create up to four individual profiles on one Sling TV account. Viewers will be able to watch on-demand content on all four accounts at the same time within a household, but the number of simultaneous streams per account on live content varies by plan.

Sling’s Orange and Essentials plans allow for up to one stream at a time, while its Blue and Select plans allow for up to three simultaneous streams. Customers can also bundle Sling Orange and Blue or Sling Essentials and Select plans and boost the number of simultaneous streams in their home to four.

How to create a new profile on Sling TV

To create a new profile on Sling TV, just follow the easy steps laid out below when visiting Sling TV:

  1. Navigate to the profile icon.
  2. Click “Add Profile.”
  3. Choose a name and favorite color.
  4. Click Save and start watching.

Sling TV makes it easy to add new profiles. Click to expand.

Can you create multiple profiles with Sling Freestream?

Yes, you can use the same instructions laid out above to set up multiple profiles on a Sling Freestream account. There aren’t many customization options available with Sling profiles; however, the only adjustments a viewer can make are to change their display name or the favorite color associated with their profile.

What settings can you adjust with Sling TV profiles?

It appears that the Sling TV settings adjustment power is reserved only for the paid account owner. Profiles can be set up for kids under the age of 18 to limit content seen on those profiles, but otherwise, most of the control over settings on Sling TV remains only with the account owner.

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Sling TV

Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.

You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.

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$19.99+ / month
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David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.