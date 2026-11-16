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Sling TV and Sling Freestream deliver a wide range of content to customers at prices that few other services can match. Sling offers access to its base channel packages starting at $46 per month, and the service has multiple products that allow customers to purchase Sling for as little as $5 per day!

But what about the features that come along with paid streaming, namely the ability to create a profile? Does Sling TV let you create multiple profiles per account? What about Sling Freestream? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about creating new profiles on Sling services here.

What you need to know about creating profiles on Sling TV

Can you create multiple profiles on Sling TV?

Can you create multiple profiles on Sling TV? How to create a new profile on Sling TV

How to create a new profile on Sling TV Can you create multiple profiles with Sling Freestream?

Can you create multiple profiles with Sling Freestream? What settings can you adjust with Sling TV profiles?

Can you create multiple profiles on Sling TV?

Yes, Sling TV paid subscribers are allowed to create up to four individual profiles on one Sling TV account. Viewers will be able to watch on-demand content on all four accounts at the same time within a household, but the number of simultaneous streams per account on live content varies by plan.

Sling’s Orange and Essentials plans allow for up to one stream at a time, while its Blue and Select plans allow for up to three simultaneous streams. Customers can also bundle Sling Orange and Blue or Sling Essentials and Select plans and boost the number of simultaneous streams in their home to four.

How to create a new profile on Sling TV

To create a new profile on Sling TV, just follow the easy steps laid out below when visiting Sling TV:

Navigate to the profile icon. Click “Add Profile.” Choose a name and favorite color. Click Save and start watching.

Sling TV makes it easy to add new profiles. Click to expand.

Can you create multiple profiles with Sling Freestream?

Yes, you can use the same instructions laid out above to set up multiple profiles on a Sling Freestream account. There aren’t many customization options available with Sling profiles; however, the only adjustments a viewer can make are to change their display name or the favorite color associated with their profile.

What settings can you adjust with Sling TV profiles?

It appears that the Sling TV settings adjustment power is reserved only for the paid account owner. Profiles can be set up for kids under the age of 18 to limit content seen on those profiles, but otherwise, most of the control over settings on Sling TV remains only with the account owner.