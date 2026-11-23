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Marvel fans have been waiting for this day for a long time. We are now less than one month away from the premiere of “Avengers: Doomsday” and Marvel has released the film’s final trailer. The superhero spectacular is set to hit theaters on Friday, Dec. 18, with preview screenings happening the day before. The streaming date for the major MCU team-up movie is still a ways in the future, but we will offer our best educated guess on when it will be, and show off the new trailer for our readers below!

Key Details: Now available: The final trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has been released.

The final trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has been released. Definite destination: Disney+ will get the movie once it leaves cinemas.

Disney+ will get the movie once it leaves cinemas. Not brief: Fans can expect a long wait between the theatrical release of “Avengers: Doomsday” and its streaming debut.

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The final “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer reveals more details on what former Captain America Steve Rogers has been doing since removing himself from the timeline in “Avengers: Endgame.” Living a quiet life alongside his wife Peggy Carter, the couple has a son, and Steve is struggling with whether or not they should tell him about their world-saving adventures. That decision is essentially made for them when the Fantastic Four appears looking for him.

In addition to Cap’, Peggy, and Marvel’s First Family, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is featured heavily in the trailer, but fans will also see the late Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, the Thunderbolts* (New Avengers), countless X-Men, Shang-Chi, Namor the Submariner, and myriad other characters from Marvel’s past, as well as Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom.

Over the weekend, it was also revealed that Hailee Steinfeld will appear in the film as Kate Bishop. The Hawkeye successor appears briefly in the trailer, as does Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, who, in the comics, becomes known as Stature, Stinger, and Ant-Girl.

Watch the final trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

When will ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ stream at home?

“Avengers: Doomsday” is the next major blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means it will be sent to Disney+ once it is no longer exclusive to theaters and to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) rental platforms. But fans who thought the wait for the movie to arrive in cinemas was a long one may be disappointed by our prediction of how long it will take to reach streaming.

Recent MCU movies like “Captain America: Brave New World” and “The Fantastic 4: First Steps” have used the same 103-day release window before moving to Disney+, but I think “Avengers: Doomsday” is much more likely to become a box-office juggernaut than those films. A $1 billion haul seems a given, unless something goes terribly awry.

With that in mind, I’ll set the likely streaming date for April 7, 2027 (110 days following its big-screen debut), but if this film ends up being as big as I think it will be, my personal predicted streaming date for “Avengers: Doomsday” will be July 13, 2027 — 208 days after the movie initially comes out in theaters.

Whichever date Disney settles on will give the film a nice long runway to rack up ticket sales at the box office and digital revenue via premium on-demand video (PVOD) sales and rentals, and will let Disney+ enjoy its own spring or summer blockbuster release next year. Until mid-December, fans can catch up on all MCU titles with a subscription to Disney+, starting at $12 per month.