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Get Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones for just $70; $130 off

Get Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones for just $70; $130 off

This superb deal on a pair of Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones will only be available through Sunday.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Deals like this don’t come along often. The Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth over-ear headphones normally cost $200, but this limited-time offer from Target on the Warm White color drops the price by a whopping $130 to just $70. There are discounts on other colors of the headphones as well, but if you’re less concerned with aesthetics than you are with getting a monster deal, grab them before supplies run out!

Get Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones in Warm White for just $70, $130 off

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones

$70

Get the deal now

The Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, plus custom acoustic architecture to create a powerful soundscape in your ears every time you use them. The headset is also ultralight, helping cut down on discomfort during those day-long listening sessions.

A battery life of up to 50 hours means your Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones will be ready to go whenever you are. If you need a little juice, its Fast Fuel means listeners can get up to five hours of playback on just a 10-minute charge. And listeners can even enjoy high-resolution lossless audio when listening via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable.

There are discounts on every color of Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones from Target, but the Warm White color is discounted by 65% from $200 to just $70 when purchased online. Grab the headset now and get a great-quality pair of Bluetooth headphones for an awesome price.

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones

Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones

$70

Get a pair of Beats Solo 4 headphones in Warm White for just $70 — a whopping $130 off the retail price for a limited time with this deal.

Get the deal now
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.