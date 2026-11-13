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Deals like this don’t come along often. The Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth over-ear headphones normally cost $200, but this limited-time offer from Target on the Warm White color drops the price by a whopping $130 to just $70. There are discounts on other colors of the headphones as well, but if you’re less concerned with aesthetics than you are with getting a monster deal, grab them before supplies run out!

Get Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones in Warm White for just $70, $130 off

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Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones $70

The Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, plus custom acoustic architecture to create a powerful soundscape in your ears every time you use them. The headset is also ultralight, helping cut down on discomfort during those day-long listening sessions.

A battery life of up to 50 hours means your Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones will be ready to go whenever you are. If you need a little juice, its Fast Fuel means listeners can get up to five hours of playback on just a 10-minute charge. And listeners can even enjoy high-resolution lossless audio when listening via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable.

There are discounts on every color of Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth headphones from Target, but the Warm White color is discounted by 65% from $200 to just $70 when purchased online. Grab the headset now and get a great-quality pair of Bluetooth headphones for an awesome price.