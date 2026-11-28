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Maybe Netflix isn’t as known for its sci-fi shows as some of the other streamers (Prime Video and Apple TV come to mind), but there are still a few must-watch binges on the platform. “Stranger Things” is obviously first on the list, but beyond that you may find some shows you’ve never heard of. Each one is built for bingeing, meaning they all have three or more seasons and are complete, so no waiting for more episodes. Here are my picks for the best sci-fi shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now.

Best binge-worthy sci-fi shows streaming on Netflix

Best sci-fi horror binge: ‘Stranger Things’

Best sci-fi horror binge: ‘Stranger Things’ Best superhero sci-fi binge: ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Best superhero sci-fi binge: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Best space adventure binge: ‘Lost in Space’

Best space adventure binge: ‘Lost in Space’ Best time travel thriller binge: ‘Travelers’

Best time travel thriller binge: ‘Travelers’ More binge-worthy sci-fi TV shows on Netflix:

Best sci-fi horror binge: ‘Stranger Things’

If you somehow slept through the epic almost-decade-long run of “Stranger Things” then I’m jealous. Because watching this series for the first time is a gift. It has all the things I love in a show: a Stephen King-esque world of horror, combined with a Spielberg-style adventure following a group of likable kids up against an evil much larger than themselves. Throw in a central mystery in Season 1 that will have you hooked and a 1980s vibe that is straight nostalgia, and you have five seasons of one of the best sci-fi horror shows of all time. Lots of words, but you only need three: Binge this show.

“Stranger Things” takes you to Hawkins, Indiana, where the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) leads to the discovery of a mysterious, terrifying place called the Upside Down. Now, it’s up to Will’s friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and then Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), to find him. Not only do you get to watch these kids grow up on screen, but each character has an arc that culminates in the epic finale. And the Duffer brothers are so good at juggling multiple storylines that you’ll never get bored. If you want the must-watch sci-fi show on Netflix, it’s “Stranger Things.”

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

Best superhero sci-fi binge: ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Being in a superhero family sounds cool… until you realize it’s just as frustrating as a normal family, except your siblings have powers beyond just annoying you. That’s “The Umbrella Academy.” The series, based on the comic books by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, follows seven adopted siblings who were raised to fight crime by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Now they’re adults who’d rather not spend time together… until their father dies and something is off about it. That reunites them, but what really lights a fire is when their brother, Five (Aidan Gallagher) arrives from the future and tells everyone they have eight days to save the world from the apocalypse.

Over the course of four seasons, you watch as series regulars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and a wonderfully weird Robert Sheehan try to save the world, while completely failing at being a family. And they are put to the test across timelines, alternate realities, and anything else the writers manage to throw at them. It’s darkly funny, the action sequences drip with style, and it twists and turns enough to keep you hitting play. Not everyone liked the ending (let’s be real, there’s never a consensus), but if you want weird superhero fun, watch it.

The Umbrella Academy February 15, 2019 Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.

Best space adventure binge: ‘Lost in Space’

Family life is hard enough, but things get worse for the Robinson family after they flee a dying Earth only to crash-land on an unknown planet. That’s the premise for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot from 2018. Parents Maureen (Molly Parker) and John (Toby Stephens) have to figure out how to keep their three kids, Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall), and Will (Maxwell Jenkins), alive. Things get messier when Will meets a strange alien robot, and Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) arrives with secrets of her own.

What’s cool about this one is the problem-solving side of sci-fi. The engineering problems to solve are endless, and the stakes are life and death. From freezing lakes to turning a spaceship into a sailboat to using lightning to recharge their ship, the writers clearly have a lot of fun coming up with problems, and it’s always satisfying to see the Robinsons come out alive. Throw in the mystery of the alien robots and a three-season arc that showrunner Zack Estrin envisioned from the very start, and you get great sci-fi TV with a real ending.

Lost in Space April 13, 2018 After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.

Best time travel thriller binge: ‘Travelers’

This one is especially relevant for fans of “Stargate SG-1” because it’s from the co-creator of that series, Brad Wright. He also created “Travelers,” which imagines a future hundreds of years from now when humanity is about to go extinct. FBI agent Grant MacLaren (Eric McCormack) leads a team of operatives who send their consciousnesses back in time to the present day, taking over the bodies of people just before they die. They get missions from an AI called the Director while having to maintain the lives and relationships of the bodies they’ve taken over. That gives the series a fun spy-thriller energy on top of the time travel element.

And then there’s the juxtaposition of our leads dealing with huge, humanity-saving responsibilities, while still having to remember to pick up groceries for dinner with their host’s family. Grant gets a wife with his host, while Carly inherits a baby, and Trevor (who’s older) gets to relive his youth in a teenager’s body. And there are stakes involved with the future, too, because anything they change causes a ripple effect down through history. Just as dramatic as all that are their domestic lives. They build attachments to their hosts’ friends and family, making the personal drama as interesting as the sci-fi elements. This one is just three seasons, and even though it was cancelled, it does a pretty good job of tying things up. Happy bingeing!

Travelers October 17, 2016 Hundreds of years from now, the last surviving humans discover the means of sending consciousness back through time, directly into people in the 21st century. These “travelers” assume the lives of seemingly random people, while secretly working as teams to perform missions in order to save humanity from a terrible future.

More binge-worthy sci-fi TV shows on Netflix:

Sweet Tooth June 4, 2021 On an epic adventure across a postapocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s part human and part deer searches for family and home with a gruff protector.

Manifest September 24, 2018 After landing from a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 discover five years have passed in what seemed like a few hours. As their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Glitch July 9, 2015 A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when seven local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form.