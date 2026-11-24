See the best Black Friday deals on smart TVs we’ve found
See the best Black Friday deals on smart TVs we’ve found
Save hundreds on a new smart TV using the operating system of your choice with these Black Friday discounts!
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Hold on to your wallets, shoppers! Black Friday deals have arrived a few days early, and there are major savings available on new smart TVs from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart available now! Save hundreds on a new smart TV with these Black Friday discounts, and pick them up from your local store or get them delivered to your door in many cases!
Check out the deals below, and use the table to shop by TV size.
The best Black Friday smart TV deals
40 to 50 inches
- Amazon 40-inc Ember 2-Series Fire TV | $180, normally $250 at Amazon
- Hiro 43-inch HD Roku TV | $90, normally $180 at Target
- Samsung Class U8000H 43-inch Series 4K smart TV | $198, normally $230 at Walmart
- Toshiba 43-inch M450 QLED 4K Fire TV | $180, normally $330 at Best Buy
50 to 60 inches
- INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F50 4K Fire TV | $150, normally $300 at Amazon
- Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K QLED smart TV | $200, normally $280 at Target
- Hisense 55-inch QD5 4K Roku TV | $180, normally $380 at Best Buy
- LG 55-inch 4K QNED smart TV | $300, normally $500 at Amazon
- TCL 55-inch Mini-LED 4K smart TV with Google TV | $480, normally $800 at Best Buy
60 to 70 inches
- Samsung 65-inch M70HB Series Mini-LED 4K smart TV | $378, normally $478 at Walmart
- Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K smart TV | $430, normally $650 at Amazon
- Hisense 65-inch E7 Cinema Series 4K smart TV | $500, normally $1,000 at Amazon
- Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K smart TV $800, normally $1,500 at Best Buy
- TCL 65-inch 4K HDR SQD Mini-LED smart TV | $850, normally $1,500 at Best Buy
- Roku 65-inch Pro Series LX smart TV | $1,100, normally $1,600 at Amazon
70 to 80 inches
- Pioneer 70-inch 4K Roku TV | $310, normally $510 at Best Buy
- Hisense 75-inch H5R1 Series 4K smart TV | $328, normally $668 at Walmart
- Samsung 75-inch Crystal Series 4K smart TV | $450, normally $600 at Target
- LG 75-inch Class QNED Mini-LED 4K smart TV | $500, normally $800 at Amazon
- Sony Bravia 7 II True RBG 4K smart TV | $2,000, normally $3,100 at Best Buy
80 inches+
- Hisense 85-inch U6 Pro Series 4K Fire TV | $950, normally $2,000 at Amazon
- TCL 85-inch QM7L 4K smart TV | $1,500, normally $2,500 at Best Buy