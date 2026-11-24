Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Hold on to your wallets, shoppers! Black Friday deals have arrived a few days early, and there are major savings available on new smart TVs from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart available now! Save hundreds on a new smart TV with these Black Friday discounts, and pick them up from your local store or get them delivered to your door in many cases!

Check out the deals below, and use the table to shop by TV size.

The best Black Friday smart TV deals

40 to 50 inches

40 to 50 inches 50 to 60 inches

50 to 60 inches 60 to 70 inches

60 to 70 inches 70 to 80 inches

70 to 80 inches 80 inches+

40 to 50 inches

50 to 60 inches

70 to 80 inches

80 inches+