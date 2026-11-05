Best phone plans to save you money on streaming

With 12+ years in digital media, he has led teams at CNET, Digital Trends and more. As a longtime cord-cutter, he knows the ins and outs of what and how we're all watching.

It’s 2026, which means that we are likely all paying too much of our hard-earned money for things like cell phones, streaming services, food deliveries, and more. We at The Streamable know you’re always looking for a way to save some money, even if it’s just a few bucks per month. No one wants to give things up that they have come to enjoy and rely on, but what would you say if I told you that you may be overlooking some free money that’s included with the cell phone bill that you’re already paying?

Nearly everyone has a phone, whether it’s connected to a post-paid or pre-paid carrier. Additionally, we often use these to stream while on the go, so wouldn’t it be nice to put that to work for you and allow it to put some money back into your pocket? Your cell phone can do just that, assuming you’re on the right plan. We’ve gone through all of the top phone plans that are available right now to bring you a list of the best ones that can help you spend less on your streaming services.

Best phone plans to save money on streaming

T-Mobile

T-Mobile Verizon

Verizon Cricket

Cricket Google Fi

Whether you’re looking at T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket, or even Google Fi, picking the right plan could help you save big over the course of your contract.

T-Mobile

Experience Beyond

If you’re looking to maximize your cell phone plan to help save the most money on your streaming services, T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond 2.0 plan is the best option to look at. Not only is it backed by T-Mobile’s new five-year price guarantee, which ensures you won’t get hit with a random price increase in the near future, it also has unlimited data, unlimited text, 30GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, and offers full-flight texting and Wi-Fi where applicable.

Beyond the normal goodies, the Experience Beyond plan also includes T-Mobile’s full suite of “On US” streaming services. This means that you get complimentary access to Netflix Standard with Ads, Hulu with Ads, and Apple TV at just $3 per month, all just because of your cell phone plan. That’s a savings of more than $33 per month, making it a no-brainer to sign up for the plan that starts at $100 with autopay.

To sweeten things even further, T-Mobile currently has a promotion for new customers to get an iPhone 16 Duo for $1,000 off, without even needing to trade in your current device.

Experience More

While the Experience Beyond plan may be a streamer’s dream, T-Mobile does have another option for those looking to save a bit more money each month. The Experience More 2.0 plan offers many of the same great features that you find in the Experience Beyond plan, like unlimited talk and text, 60GB of hotspot data, 15GB of data in Canada and Mexico, and full-flight texting and Wi-Fi where applicable.

The biggest difference is which streaming services are included. With the Experience More plan, you are only getting Netflix Standard with ads and the Apple TV discount included. Hulu (with Ads) is not available in this plan, which may be a deal-breaker for some. The Experience More plan is priced from $85 per month with an autopay discount.

T-Mobile Voice From $50/month w/AutoPay T-Mobile offers multiple voice plans to serve any budget, which include streaming benefits and other great features. Bring your own device, or shop great deals on new phones from T-Mobile.

Verizon

Unlimited Ultimate

Whether you’ve been a Verizon die-hard for years or are looking to make the switch, as a streamer, there are some great benefits that you should know about. Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan, which starts at $95 per month with autopay, offers not only unlimited talk, text, and hotspot, but also gives you the best options for phone upgrades and more. As of June, Verizon no longer offers a price lock for new myPlan customers, which may be a big hiccup for some customers.

For the streaming benefits, Verizon offers a discount on the Disney bundle, consisting of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select with ads. It comes included at $12 per month, a discount of $10 off the regular price of this bundle. Additionally, customers can choose a bundle of Netflix and HBO Max with ads for $13 per month — $7 off the price you’d normally pay for these streamers separately.

Viewers can also choose the all-in-one Apple One bundle, which includes Apple TV for $15 per month (normally $22 per month), or enjoy a $20 discount on YouTube TV if they choose.

Unlimited Plus

If Verizon’s top-tier plan feels like a bit too much, there’s another option you can check out. The Unlimited Plus plan has unlimited talk and text, 30GB of hotspot, phone upgrades, and the same three-year price lock. Like the Unlimited Plus plan, customers can choose streaming discounts on the Disney Bundle, or on a combination of Netflix and HBO Max.

Browse Verizon MyPlans From $85 per month Verizon MyPlans include streaming benefits such as discounts on the Disney Bundle, Netflix and HBO Max, YouTube TV, or Apple One.

Cricket

Supreme Unlimited plan

Cricket has been around for a long time, and traditionally, it’s been thought of as a very affordable option with fewer features. Now, that’s not so much the case, as the company offers unlimited plans that even include hotspot data allotments. For the streaming benefits, the Supreme Unlimited plan is the way to go, as it not only gives you all the data you need to watch your favorite shows on the go, but it also includes a complimentary HBO Max with Ads subscription. In addition, you get 150GB of cloud storage, so you could potentially save some of your other favorite shows and movies (legally, of course) to the cloud for streaming while on the go. Supreme Unlimited costs $55 per month with an autopay discount.

Once you’re subscribed to the plan, you can download the HBO Max app, select to connect your account with a provider, select Cricket, log in with your wireless account information, and you’re set to go.

Browse Cricket Wireless plans From $35 per month See Cricket Wireless plans, and check out the Supreme Unlimited plan, which offers free HBO Max along with other benefits.

Google Fi

Unlimited Premium

Another prepaid option for Android users is Google’s wireless carrier, Google Fi. It may not be one of the more popular options, but it has great coverage across the country, and even includes some streaming benefits. The Unlimited Premium plan offers 100GB of high-speed data per month, 50GB of high-speed data for tethering, international data in over 200 locations, free calls, and more.

For the streaming benefits, signing up for the Unlimited Premium plan will score you six months of YouTube Premium, which removes ads, allows for background play, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Originals. After six months, it automatically renews at its regular monthly rate, which is $16 per month. Pricing for Google Fi’s Unlimited Premium plan starts at $65 per month for a single line.