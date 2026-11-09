It’s an interesting time in free streaming, with Fox having just picked up Roku for a cool $22 billion. That means it now owns both The Roku Channel and Tubi, but plans to keep the two services separate. Who knows how long that will last, but in the meantime, I’ve got some free streaming picks from both, plus Pluto TV. So let’s get to the best movies and TV shows you can stream this week!

Best shows and movies streaming free this week:

‘Bernie’ | Tubi

‘Bernie’ | Tubi ‘The Soul Man’ | Tubi

‘The Soul Man’ | Tubi ‘Cleaner’ | Pluto TV

‘Cleaner’ | Pluto TV ‘Nip/Tuck’ | Pluto TV

‘Nip/Tuck’ | Pluto TV ‘The Town’ | The Roku Channel

‘The Town’ | The Roku Channel ‘Monk’ | The Roku Channel

Best movie on Tubi this week: ‘Bernie’

“Bernie” is free to stream on Tubi starting on Monday, Nov. 9, and if you haven’t seen this weird, dark comedy, definitely check it out. From director Richard Linklater and based on a true story, the film follows Jack Black as Bernie Tiede, a funeral director in Carthage, Texas. The thing about Bernie is that everyone in town loves him. So much so that when he’s accused of murdering his (wealthy widow) friend, Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine), no one in town wants him convicted! It’s up to Matthew McConaughey as the district attorney to prove he did it. Jack Black is a very different shade here, and it’s worth watching just to see this other side of him.

Bernie April 27, 2012 In small-town Texas, affable and popular mortician Bernie Tiede strikes up a friendship with Marjorie Nugent, a wealthy widow well known for her sour attitude. When she becomes controlling and abusive, Bernie goes to great lengths to remove himself from her grasp. Loading…

Best TV show on Tubi this week: ‘The Soul Man’

I always have time for Cedric the Entertainer, and he plays an R&B singer who gives up stardom for… you guessed it, the life of a preacher. That’s the premise for “The Soul Man.” He’s married to Lolli (Niecy Nash), has a teenage daughter Lyric (Jazz Raycole), and both of them aren’t super enthusiastic about giving up the life of the rich and famous. But for Boyce, leaving Las Vegas to run his father’s church in St. Louis is his calling, and he’s all in — even when his dad (played by John Beasley) has a lot of feedback on how to run it. The show ran for five seasons on TV Land, and now you can check it out for free on Tubi!

Best movie on Pluto TV this week: ‘Cleaner’

Imagine hanging 50 stories above London, washing windows, when suddenly the building you’re working on gets taken over by terrorists. But don’t worry, when this happens in “Cleaner,” Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley) is also a former soldier, so it’s only a matter of time before the environmental activists led by Marcus Blake (Clive Owen) get an official butt whooping. Oh, and the terrorists have taken some hostages too, including Joey’s brother, Michael (Matthew Tuck). The contained action film comes from director Martin Campbell, who also directed two James Bond movies, including one of my favorites in “Casino Royale,” so you know the set pieces are worth watching. You can stream it for free starting on Friday, Nov. 13 on Pluto TV as part of its Double Feature Fridays lineup.

Cleaner February 19, 2025 When a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building must save those trapped inside, including her older brother. Loading…

Best TV show on Pluto TV this week: ‘Nip/Tuck’

Long before Ryan Murphy became one of the biggest names in (weird) television, he was over on cable pushing the limits of what he was allowed to do. And one of those early shows was “Nip/Tuck.” The show follows Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) and Christian Troy (Julian McMahon), two very different plastic surgeons running a business in Miami. Both are going through a bit of a midlife crisis. Sean is trying to keep his marriage from imploding, while Christian is seeing if he can sleep with all of Miami. Then there are the clients, who walk in with every strange request imaginable. It’s a weird mix of medical drama, soap opera, and comedy, and ran for six seasons on FX. Now, this one isn’t streaming on demand, but instead is on a dedicated “Nip/Tuck” channel where you can jump in anytime for free.

Best movie on The Roku Channel this week: ‘The Town’

I just watched “The Town” a few months ago for the FIRST TIME (I know) and loved it. Directed by Ben Affleck, who also stars, the film follows Doug MacRay (Affleck), a professional bank robber who wants out. Except he falls in love with the girl who could make him and the rest of his crew, including his unpredictable, hot-headed partner Jem (Jeremy Renner). Add Jon Hamm as the FBI agent closing in on them, and you’ve got a pressure cooker of a movie. The action sequences are seriously awesome, but really it’s the emotional depth that makes this movie a classic. You can watch it for free on The Roku Channel right now.

The Town September 15, 2010 A proficient group of thieves rob a bank and hold the manager hostage. Things begin to get complicated when one of the crew members falls in love with her. Loading…

Best TV show on The Roku Channel this week: ‘Monk’

Tony Shalhoub won three Emmys for playing Adrian Monk, and it’s easy to understand why. In “Monk,” he plays a former San Francisco detective whose life falls apart after his wife Trudy is murdered. The case remains unsolved, and Monk’s obsessive-compulsive disorder and many phobias make everyday life a struggle. But when it comes to solving crimes, he’s pretty much a genius. He notices tiny details everyone else misses, which makes him incredibly useful to his former boss, Captain Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), who regularly calls him in to help solve murders. The show ran for eight seasons on USA Network, and all eight are now streaming free on The Roku Channel.