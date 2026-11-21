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At this time of year, Christmas movies are essentially all you can find on basic cable channels that have chosen a holiday theme. But Thanksgiving deserves a little love in the cinematic department as well, and at this time of year, I turn to my favorite Thanksgiving movie of all time — even if it’s a bit of a throwback. I speak, of course, of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” which will celebrate its 40th birthday next year. I’ll probably be watching “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” when it’s 50 and older, and it was my favorite stream this week when I fired it up on Paramount+.

“Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, a busy advertising executive whose work in New York is keeping him from seeing his family in Chicago as Thanksgiving nears. At the airport, he meets Del Griffith (John Candy), an affable but loquacious shower-curtain-ring salesman. Stranded as bad weather redirects their flight, the pair opt to band together — often to Page’s chagrin — to try and make it back to the Windy City before Thanksgiving.

The film is obviously a masterclass in comedy with Martin and Candy at its heart. Martin plays Page to a T — viewers can at once empathize with a man who is trying to put off an overly friendly stranger without being rude and despise a seemingly overly hostile man who is redirecting anger toward someone who doesn’t really deserve it, and it’s all thanks to the nuanced performance Martin gives.

Candy is no less wonderful as Del Griffith, the motor-mouthed salesman who can’t contain his impulse to gush. Everyone knows a Del Griffith, and many of us will host one around the Thanksgiving table — though hopefully everyone will get home with the roof of their car still attached.

What always hits the hardest about “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” however, is its deeply emotional core. This isn’t Martin and Candy at their wackiest — both are playing grounded characters who have deep anxieties, and in one’s case, a devastating secret that casts much more light on his personality when revealed.

In the end, the biggest reason for me that “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” is a Thanksgiving movie isn’t because it takes place around Thanksgiving. It’s because it serves as a reminder to take time out from complaining about the difficulties of modern life and remember what — and who — you have.

Viewers can watch “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” with a subscription to Paramount+. Both plans offer the film, starting with the ad-supported Essential plan for $9 per month.