Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

The DIRECTV MyKids Genre Pack is a phenomenal way for parents to connect with kids over their favorite TV shows. A MyKids subscription includes 10+ kid-friendly cable channels, as well as an ad-supported Disney+ subscription for the price of just $21 per month. Now that November has arrived, parents are trying to plan how they’ll divvy up their children’s free time — especially around Thanksgiving break. The good news is that DIRECTV MyKids has some fantastic premieres arriving in November, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites below!

The best things to watch with DIRECTV MyKids in November 2026

‘Bluey Fancy Restaurant’ series premiere

‘Bluey Fancy Restaurant’ series premiere The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+’ new episodes

‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+’ new episodes ‘Big City Greens’ Season 5 new episodes

5-Day Free Trial $64.99+ / month directv.com Start streaming DIRECTV & save up to $30 off your 1st mo. of service! Learn how.

‘Bluey Fancy Restaurant’ series premiere

On Nov. 16, Disney+ will release the next series in the growing “Bluey” franchise. Inspired by the beloved animated episode “Fancy Restaurant,” the series will follow real-life families as kids try to transform their kitchens into romantic restaurants for their parents.

The ultimate goal is to get mom and dad to share a smoochy kiss, and to make it happen, kids will become chefs, waiters, and decorators to create the ultimate fancy restaurant right at home. Who knows? Maybe kids who watch “Bluey Fancy Restaurant” will get the urge to set up a romantic date night at home for their parents, too!

Bluey October 1, 2018 Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards

It’s that time of year again! On Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, Nickelodeon will host the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards. Awards will be handed out in movie and music categories, letting kids relive favorite films like “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and celebrate artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

Alex Warren hosts the Kids’ Choice Awards for Nickelodeon, and of course, there will be a ton of green slime to go around. Print out score sheets with your kids ad predict the winners beforehand if you want to make a game of it, or just sit back and enjoy the entertainment that is the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Kids’ Choice Awards January 18, 1987 Honoring the year’s biggest in television, film, music, and sports as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks. Winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine which also functions as a kaleidoscope. Live 1 CBS Next Episode: Nov 14, 2026 directv.com 5-Day Trial DIRECTV MyNews

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‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+’ new episodes

If you’re a parent of younger children seeking out new content this November, Disney+ is releasing five new episodes of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” on Nov. 18. This preschool series is an updated reboot of the original “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” and the Nov. 18 release is meant to coincide with the beloved chaacter’s 98th birthday.

‘Big City Greens’ Season 5 new episodes

The “Big City Greens” crew is back with more new episodes on Nov. 25 on Disney+. The batch will include the holiday episode “Forever Christmas/Skate Expectations,” meaning MyKids subscribers will be able to watch that episode before it premieres on Disney Channel on Nov. 28.

See what kind of trouble the Greens get up to around the holidays, and prepare to laugh your heads off along with the kiddos! Viewers can also catch up on past seasons of “Big City Greens” on Disney+ all month long as they prepare for the new episodes to be released.