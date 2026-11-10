The best things to watch with DIRECTV’s MyKids in November
The best things to watch with DIRECTV’s MyKids in November
The MyKids Genre Pack has a ton of great new premieres the whole family can enjoy this month.
The DIRECTV MyKids Genre Pack is a phenomenal way for parents to connect with kids over their favorite TV shows. A MyKids subscription includes 10+ kid-friendly cable channels, as well as an ad-supported Disney+ subscription for the price of just $21 per month. Now that November has arrived, parents are trying to plan how they’ll divvy up their children’s free time — especially around Thanksgiving break. The good news is that DIRECTV MyKids has some fantastic premieres arriving in November, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites below!
The best things to watch with DIRECTV MyKids in November 2026
‘Bluey Fancy Restaurant’ series premiere
On Nov. 16, Disney+ will release the next series in the growing “Bluey” franchise. Inspired by the beloved animated episode “Fancy Restaurant,” the series will follow real-life families as kids try to transform their kitchens into romantic restaurants for their parents.
The ultimate goal is to get mom and dad to share a smoochy kiss, and to make it happen, kids will become chefs, waiters, and decorators to create the ultimate fancy restaurant right at home. Who knows? Maybe kids who watch “Bluey Fancy Restaurant” will get the urge to set up a romantic date night at home for their parents, too!
Bluey
Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.
The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards
It’s that time of year again! On Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, Nickelodeon will host the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards. Awards will be handed out in movie and music categories, letting kids relive favorite films like “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and celebrate artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.
Alex Warren hosts the Kids’ Choice Awards for Nickelodeon, and of course, there will be a ton of green slime to go around. Print out score sheets with your kids ad predict the winners beforehand if you want to make a game of it, or just sit back and enjoy the entertainment that is the Kids’ Choice Awards.
Kids’ Choice Awards
Honoring the year’s biggest in television, film, music, and sports as voted by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks. Winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine which also functions as a kaleidoscope.
‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+’ new episodes
If you’re a parent of younger children seeking out new content this November, Disney+ is releasing five new episodes of “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” on Nov. 18. This preschool series is an updated reboot of the original “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” and the Nov. 18 release is meant to coincide with the beloved chaacter’s 98th birthday.
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+
Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises.
‘Big City Greens’ Season 5 new episodes
The “Big City Greens” crew is back with more new episodes on Nov. 25 on Disney+. The batch will include the holiday episode “Forever Christmas/Skate Expectations,” meaning MyKids subscribers will be able to watch that episode before it premieres on Disney Channel on Nov. 28.
See what kind of trouble the Greens get up to around the holidays, and prepare to laugh your heads off along with the kiddos! Viewers can also catch up on past seasons of “Big City Greens” on Disney+ all month long as they prepare for the new episodes to be released.
Big City Greens
The offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice.