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HBO Max is not known for their comedy movies. That’s usually Peacock’s territory (with their Universal Studios connection). But Tara and I just watched “The Invite” — an indie comedy that premiered at Sundance — and it’s one of the best comedies I’ve seen all year. It’s set over one night, in one apartment, and yet it’s cinematic, full, funny, and seriously underrated. Here’s why you should check it out.

Best under-the-radar comedy movie on HBO Max

Why is ‘The Invite’ underrated?

Why is ‘The Invite’ underrated? Other great comedies on HBO Max

Why ‘The Invite’ is the most underrated comedy movie on HBO Max

Before watching “The Invite,” Tara and I had no idea what it was about. What we picked up from the marketing was that it was a comedy starring Seth Rogen (Joe), Olivia Wilde (Angela), Penélope Cruz (Piña), and Edward Norton (Hawk), and someone was being invited to a dinner party. That’s pretty much it.

What the movie is really about, though, is far more interesting and powerful. Joe and Angela are not in a happy marriage. They’re barely holding on. And when Angela invites the upstairs neighbors over for dinner, Joe is not having it. He’s pissed because he can hear them having wall-shaking sex above their bedroom. Besides keeping him up, it’s a stark reminder of the sex he and Angela are NOT having. And he wants to confront them about it. Once Piña and Hawk arrive, that serves as the thrust for the first half of the story — Joe wants to tell them off, and Angela wants to stop him.

Piña and Hawk could not be more different than Joe and Angela. They’re open, honest, and sexually liberated, whereas Joe is cynical and Angela is very tightly wound. It puts Joe and Angela in sharp contrast, shining a light on what’s missing from their marriage and openly wondering if there’s anything left to salvage. And the more uncomfortable, unhinged, and hilarious the evening gets, the more powerful the revelations about the resentment and disappointment in their relationship.

The magic of this movie is how much punch it packs with just four characters and one San Francisco apartment. The movie doesn’t feel small at all. In fact, it’s incredibly cinematic. Olivia Wilde directs, and she’s got complete control over you. And the script from Rashida Jones and Will McCormack is a masterclass in dialogue and creating a story in one location. It’s adapted from a Spanish film called “The People Upstairs,” and the way it parcels out story turns and creates tension between characters is seriously impressive. And my goodness, is it funny. It’s laugh-out-loud funny, aided in part by four incredible performances. Joe and Hawk’s relationship is particularly funny, as Joe just hates the guy from the start even though he’s extremely likable, compassionate, and understanding.

It shouldn’t be hard to understand why this movie is underrated. It’s not a big studio comedy. There’s no real “hook” to market, apart from the actors in it. And it’s a movie Hollywood doesn’t really make anymore: a dialogue-driven, R-rated comedy for adults that feels a little like watching a really great play (but better). More people should see this movie, including you now that it’s streaming on HBO Max.

The Invite June 25, 2026 Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down? Loading…

Other underappreciated comedy movies on HBO Max

If you loved “The Invite” and want more comedies that aren’t afraid to get a little weird, HBO Max has a few worth checking out. “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable space worker who keeps getting cloned every time he dies. It’s a wonderfully bizarre sci-fi comedy.

Then there’s “Death of a Unicorn,” starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter whose accidental encounter with a unicorn turns into a disaster involving some very greedy billionaires.

And don’t miss “Mountainhead,” a wicked satire from “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong about four tech tycoons hiding out in a mountain mansion while the world falls apart around them. Happy watching!