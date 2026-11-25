With a background in film and branded content, he covers sports and entertainment with sharp insight and creativity. A longtime Oilers fan, he’s still holding out hope for a Stanley Cup run.

I love when a new show becomes a weekly must-watch. That’s what’s happened with “Phony” on Hulu. I knew the premise of this show before we started watching, and I told Tara (my wife) we have to try it because I couldn’t get it out of my head. Basically, a high school student wakes up from a coma after a car accident to find out that his mother is now someone else. She looks different, acts different, and he thinks she’s an imposter. The show delivers on the premise wonderfully, and even as new episodes are still dropping in Season 1, I think it’s the best underrated drama on Hulu right now.

Best under-the-radar drama TV show on Hulu

Why is ‘Phony’ underrated?

Why is ‘Phony’ underrated? Other great dramas on Hulu

Why ‘Phony’ is the most underrated drama series on Hulu

Like all great mystery shows, “Phony” has a burning question that will propel you to the next episode: who is the imposter? Sam Nivola plays Sonny Cooke, a high schooler who gets into a car accident that puts him into a coma. When he wakes up, he’s convinced his mother has been replaced by someone else. No one believes him, though — not even his best friend. She looks almost the same, but not exactly the same, and he thinks something is seriously off. Connie Britton plays Ellen Cooke, his mom, and before the accident, she’s Sonny’s best friend. But after the coma… she looks different. Her nose seems different, and there are just weird vibes around her. The more erratic Sonny becomes, the more concerned she is.

Sonny’s on a mission to find the truth, so he recruits his skeptical former friend, Mallory (Grace Brennan), and her cousin, Weldon (Colter Lee) (the only one who 100 percent believes him), as well as a private investigator named Sharla (Meera Syal), who is known for taking on stranger cases. The story follows Sonny as he tries to figure out who his mother really is, and it’s got this great mix of drama, comedy (it’s really funny at times), dark mystery, and coming-of-age teenage relationship drama. There are eight episodes (still dropping every Tuesday), and the season finale is set for Dec. 1.

Okay, so why is it underrated? Well at the time of this writing, the show isn’t even in the top 15 on Hulu! That’s criminal! It’s got a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes critic score and an 83 percent audience score, which I usually don’t pay much attention to if I like the show, but this just proves it’s not only me who likes it. And it’s a must-watch in our household every Monday.

I think the performances are underrated too. Connie Britton’s transformation is legit creepy. I mentioned the new nose, but there’s something uncanny valley about her. The creators use prosthetics, makeup, and frame-by-frame digital alterations to create this weird vibe about her. It’s subtle, and sometimes certain angles make her almost look like her old self, so you’re constantly questioning what you’re actually seeing… just like Sonny is.

And unlike a lot of other teen dramas, the high schoolers actually feel like high schoolers. They’re awkward and uncertain, and the dialogue, pauses, bursts of laughter all feel totally genuine. The show spends time on Sonny’s dating life and his friendships, and none of it is clean or easy, or even overly dramatized. It’s grounded and authentic, and the party scenes feel real, too.

I think the tone may be a bit of a mismatch for the concept in terms of the marketing. You hear “someone is pretending to be my mom” and think thriller/horror, when really this is closer to a quirky teen dramedy. Creator Nick Paley co-wrote “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” while co-showrunner Anthony King has worked on “The Afterparty” — the highly underrated murder-mystery on Apple TV. So they really know how to manage darker material with a comedic bend. My advice? Give the show a chance and decide for yourself if it works.

Phony October 20, 2026 After waking up from a freak car accident, Sonny discovers that his mother has been replaced by an impostor.

Other underappreciated drama TV shows on Hulu

If you haven’t watched “Furious,” this should be your next show. This one is much darker, but still funny, cat-and-mouse thriller about an FBI agent hunting a female serial killer, where you’ll constantly question which woman you’re rooting for.

Then check out “Under the Banner of Heaven,” a true-crime drama starring Andrew Garfield as a Mormon detective investigating a brutal double murder that forces him to question everything he believes about his faith.