Save on portable chargers, robot lawn mowers, NAS devices, and more this Black Friday
Save on portable chargers, robot lawn mowers, NAS devices, and more this Black Friday
Don’t miss out on big savings on all of these great streaming accessories.
Get your shopping carts (real or digital) ready, because Black Friday deals are here in abundance. While we’ve already seen plenty of early discounts on streaming services and devices, there are just as many great offers on accessories to complement your setup.
TVs, streaming sticks, and subscriptions might be our main focus, but we also love diving into the extra gear that elevates your overall streaming experience. From Bluetooth speakers, portable chargers, and backup batteries to network storage and time-saving smart home tech like robot vacuums and lawnmowers, we’re always on the lookout for ways to upgrade your setup and give you more time to stream your favorite shows and movies.
Here are the best Black Friday deals on streaming-related accessories we’ve found this year:
The best Black Friday streaming accessory deals
Hyper
- HyperJuice Qi2 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand | $75 (was $100)
- HyperJuice Flex 10K Mini 30W Power Bank | $28 (was $40)
- HyperDrive Next 6 Port USB-C Hub | $39 (was $70)
- HyperJuice 200W Laptop Power Bank | $91 (was $130)
- HyperDrive Next Thunderbolt 5 Dock | $300 (was $400)
Switchbot
- Switchbot K11+ Pro Compact Robot Vacuum | $200 (was $400)
- Switchbot AI Art Frame | $266 (was $350)
- Switchbot CO2 Detector | $49 (was $70)
- Switchbot Smart Candle Warmer Lamp | $25 (was $40)
Oh Snap!
- MCON Magnetic Mobile Gaming Controller | $112 (was $150)
INIU
- INIU Outdoor Rugged 10000 | $47 (was 55)
- INIU Outdoor Rugged 20000 | $69 (was $83)
- Pocket Rocket P50 | $28 (was $33)
- SnapGo Air P781 | $47 (was $55)
- Cougar P63 | $57 (was $67)
Anker SOLIX
- S2000 Solar Powered Generator | $650 (was $1200)
- C1000 Gen 2 Solar Powered Generator | $470 (was $700)
- C2000 Gen 2 | $1000 (was $1500)
- S5000 with Transfer Switch | $3000 (was $3528)
- E10 Whole-Home Backup | $7300 (was $8300)
Jackery
- Jackery Fridge Guard 1024Wh Power Station | $1099 (was $1350)
EcoFlow
- DELTA 3 Max | $850 (was $1200)
- TITAN 5000 Classic | $2200 (was $3300)
- TRAIL 300 | $158 (was $200)
- RIVER 2 | $209 (was $319)
- DELTA 3 | $550 (was $700)
- DELTA 3 Max | $854 (was $1200)
UGREEN
- Maxidok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station | $333 (was $500)
- NASync DXP4800GT | $528 (was $730)
- NASync DXP2800GT | $350 (was $510)
- NASync DH2300 | $200 (was $270)
- Nexode Pro 160W Charger | $57 (was $90)
ANTHBOT
- ANTHBOT M5 Robot Lawn Mower | $549 (was $800)
- ANTHBOT M5 Lidar Robot Lawn Mower | $760 (was $900)
- ANTHBOT M9 Robot Lawn Mower | $649 (was $770)
- ANTHBOT N8 Robot Lawn Mower | $1359 (was $1700)
Amazon Black Friday Deals
Save on electronics, home, kitchen, clothing, and much more
Amazon’s Black Friday deals offer savings on products across every category, including electronics, home, kitchen, tools, toys, clothing, and more.