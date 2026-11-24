As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

Get your shopping carts (real or digital) ready, because Black Friday deals are here in abundance. While we’ve already seen plenty of early discounts on streaming services and devices, there are just as many great offers on accessories to complement your setup.

TVs, streaming sticks, and subscriptions might be our main focus, but we also love diving into the extra gear that elevates your overall streaming experience. From Bluetooth speakers, portable chargers, and backup batteries to network storage and time-saving smart home tech like robot vacuums and lawnmowers, we’re always on the lookout for ways to upgrade your setup and give you more time to stream your favorite shows and movies.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on streaming-related accessories we’ve found this year:

The best Black Friday streaming accessory deals

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