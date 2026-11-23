As a cord-cutter since 2010, he’s spent over 15 years covering tech and streaming for sites like TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and CrackBerry. He also has a soft spot for '80s movies.

Black Friday is almost here, and that means deals galore from VPN providers. While you can typically get a VPN deal on the cheap if you know where to look, there are even bigger savings to be had with these Black Friday VPN deals. Many providers offer two- or even three-year plans at a steep discount, helping you stay safe online while browsing, gaming, or streaming.

Black Friday is one of the best times to get a VPN subscription that will last you for the next few years (or potentially longer), so if you’ve been mulling it over, now’s your chance.

Everything you need to know to save on a VPN this Black Friday

What is a VPN?

What is a VPN? Best Black Friday VPN Deals

Best Black Friday VPN Deals VPN FAQ

What is a VPN?

A VPN (or virtual private network) is software that runs on nearly any device – phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, router – and encrypts your data while helping to protect you from online threats like viruses and malware. You can also use a VPN to make it appear that you’re in a different location than you physically are, which is great for streaming. If you happen to be traveling and away from home, a VPN will let you connect to your favorite streamer just as if you were back home on the couch.

A VPN can also encrypt your web traffic so no prying eyes can access your IP address or data. Almost all VPN providers have a “no-log” policy, meaning they won’t keep a record of anything you do while connected to a VPN. Premium plans offer additional protections such as ad blockers, password managers, encrypted cloud storage, and more.

Best Black Friday VPN Deals

Some of our favorite VPN providers have dropped amazing deals with some huge savings for Black Friday. If you’ve been contemplating signing up for a VPN, there’s no better time to explore all the options and find which of these Black Friday VPN deals is the best for your specific needs. These won’t stick around much longer, so check out what’s available right now before it’s too late!

VPN FAQ

What are the benefits of a VPN?

VPNs have a variety of uses, most notably protecting your online browsing and keeping you safe from threats like hackers and malware. Even the most basic plans allow you to connect to a remote server almost anywhere in the world, keeping your actual location secure and unknown as you browse around the web. It doesn’t stop there, however. Many providers offer additional features such as ad blocking, password managers, encrypted cloud storage, identity protection, and more.

Do I need a VPN?

A VPN can benefit a multitude of users, from casual browsers and gamers to streamers or anyone who works from home. There’s really no reason not to use a VPN. Your web use will be encrypted, and you’ll also stay safe from online threats. Most VPNs won’t have any noticeable effects on speeds either, and running a VPN across all your devices is as simple as starting up the provider app in most cases.

Are VPNs legal?

Yes! A VPN is 100% legal. Even with the negative connotation that VPNs are typically used by hackers or other bad actors, they are perfectly legal to use – provided you are not conducting any illegal activities while using one.

Can I use a VPN to stream?

You can absolutely use a VPN to stream. In fact, it’s (obviously) one of our favorite uses for a VPN. If you’re traveling and will be away from home, a VPN is a great way to stream as you would back in your living room by making your devices appear to be somewhere you physically are not. Away for work abroad? Watch your home country’s Netflix without issue. Across the country on vacation? Stream your home sports team and never miss a play!

On what devices can I use a VPN?

VPNs are mostly available on mobile devices and computers but can also be available on devices like game consoles or smart TVs, depending on the provider. Almost all providers offer apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, while some even have software for Fire TV, Xbox, or PlayStation. In many cases, you can also use a VPN on your router to protect any devices connected to it.