Does Fubo allow you to download TV shows and movies?
Does Fubo allow you to download TV shows and movies?
We’ll let you know whether a Fubo subscription will allow you to download TV and movies for offline viewing.
Streaming services each come with their own unique features, but one feature shared by a large number of on-demand services is the ability to download TV shows and movies for watching offline. Many streamers, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and others, allow for this on at least some plans. Live TV streaming services, however, do not usually allow viewers to download titles for viewing offline — even shows and movies recorded with that streamer’s DVR. What about Fubo — is it an exception to this rule? We’ll explain what to know about downloading TV shows and movies with Fubo here.
Everything you need to know about downloading with Fubo
Can you download any shows or movies with Fubo?
No, unfortunately, Fubo does not offer any way for viewers to download TV shows or movies to watch offline. While Fubo does have a selection of on-demand content from the cable channels that are included in its package, it does not make any of these titles available for downloading.
How does Fubo’s DVR work?
The good news is that Fubo, like most other live TV streaming services, includes Cloud DVR storage in your subscription at no extra charge. Fubo customers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage, and recorded programs will remain in your DVR for nine months unless you choose to delete them before that time.
You do have to be connected to the internet to watch recorded titles on Fubo, so they aren’t “downloads” in a strict sense. But you can record live programs from most channels that come with your Fubo package, record as many programs simultaneously as you want, and even schedule recordings before a live program starts.
Why can’t you download shows and movies with Fubo?
On-demand streaming services are able to offer downloads because, in many cases, they own the content that’s being downloaded. In the case of licensed titles, many streamers have deals with partner studios that allow them to offer a show or movie licensed from that studio for download, but there are some instances in which licensed content from allied studios is not available for download.
The host platform has to compensate the licensing studio for allowing viewers to download its content on their platform, and the problem becomes far greater for distributors like Fubo that do not have original content of their own to offer. Programming on Fubo is acquired via carriage and rebroadcasting agreements, and these do not have provisions built in that allow the distributor to offer programming that can be downloaded and streamed offline.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service offering a robust lineup of approximately 150 premier channels, with plans starting at $63.99 per month. This entry-level package provides access to local broadcast affiliates 18 of the leading 35 cable channels channels, and valuable regional sports networks (RSNs).
For many other sports enthusiasts, particularly those who prioritize access to local sports broadcasts, Fubo is a compelling choice in our view. Featuring FanDuel Sports RSNs in its channel lineup, Fubo stands out as the most budget-friendly option for RSN access across numerous markets, including Altitude, AT&T Sports, Fox Sports, Marquee, MSG, NBC Sports, and NESN. (Explore the comprehensive list of Fubo’s sports channels.) Fubo recently launched an add-on to their sports package, allowing subscribers access to local RSNs as well.
In September 2025, Fubo also launched its Sports package for $45.99 per month, featuring a variety of sports-oriented channels including ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates (in select markets) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network, ION, NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel.
Fubo further enriches its sports offerings by including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network and beIN Sports (a channel not commonly found on competing services). For expanded soccer coverage, you can opt for Fox Soccer Plus via the International Sports Plus add-on for an additional $7/month.
Additionally, you have the option to enhance your channel variety with the Fubo Extra ($8), which incorporates approximately ~38 channels more channels, featuring popular selections like GSN.