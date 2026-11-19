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Streaming services each come with their own unique features, but one feature shared by a large number of on-demand services is the ability to download TV shows and movies for watching offline. Many streamers, including Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and others, allow for this on at least some plans. Live TV streaming services, however, do not usually allow viewers to download titles for viewing offline — even shows and movies recorded with that streamer’s DVR. What about Fubo — is it an exception to this rule? We’ll explain what to know about downloading TV shows and movies with Fubo here.

Everything you need to know about downloading with Fubo

Can you download any shows or movies with Fubo?

Can you download any shows or movies with Fubo? How does Fubo’s DVR work?

How does Fubo’s DVR work? Why can’t you download shows and movies with Fubo?

Can you download any shows or movies with Fubo?

No, unfortunately, Fubo does not offer any way for viewers to download TV shows or movies to watch offline. While Fubo does have a selection of on-demand content from the cable channels that are included in its package, it does not make any of these titles available for downloading.

How does Fubo’s DVR work?

The good news is that Fubo, like most other live TV streaming services, includes Cloud DVR storage in your subscription at no extra charge. Fubo customers get unlimited Cloud DVR storage, and recorded programs will remain in your DVR for nine months unless you choose to delete them before that time.

You do have to be connected to the internet to watch recorded titles on Fubo, so they aren’t “downloads” in a strict sense. But you can record live programs from most channels that come with your Fubo package, record as many programs simultaneously as you want, and even schedule recordings before a live program starts.

Why can’t you download shows and movies with Fubo?

On-demand streaming services are able to offer downloads because, in many cases, they own the content that’s being downloaded. In the case of licensed titles, many streamers have deals with partner studios that allow them to offer a show or movie licensed from that studio for download, but there are some instances in which licensed content from allied studios is not available for download.

The host platform has to compensate the licensing studio for allowing viewers to download its content on their platform, and the problem becomes far greater for distributors like Fubo that do not have original content of their own to offer. Programming on Fubo is acquired via carriage and rebroadcasting agreements, and these do not have provisions built in that allow the distributor to offer programming that can be downloaded and streamed offline.