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What’s the best way to watch TV and get a high-quality interaction at the same time? You may not have considered combining DISH and Starlink, but it’s an option we recommend all new cord-cutters consider. Customers can parcel DISH and Starlink together to enjoy a fantastic broadband connection and a superb package of broadcast and cable channels all at the same time.

But how does linking DISH and Starlink work? How do you sign up for this superb combination of DISH’s time-tested channel plans and Starlink’s reliable internet? Find out everything you need to know about using the two services in tandem below.

How does combining DISH and Starlink work?

How does DISH help you set up Starlink?

How does DISH help you set up Starlink? Are DISH and Starlink available in your area?

Are DISH and Starlink available in your area? How to get DISH and Starlink

How to get DISH and Starlink Does combining DISH and Starlink come with a discount?

Does combining DISH and Starlink come with a discount? Will DISH and Starlink be on the same bill?

How does DISH help you set up Starlink?

DISH’s reputation for sending out speedy, professional technicians to set up a new customer’s satellite dish to help them get watching quickly. But when you combine DISH and Starlink, you’ll also get some helpful tips on setting up home internet from your DISH technician when they come out.

DISH’s professional setup includes a technician determining the optimal location for peak performance and answering any questions about Starlink for you before they leave. Get your DISH satellite installed and get all the expert information you need to maximize your Starlink connection.

Are DISH and Starlink available in your area?

DISH plans are available nationwide — including in rural areas that don’t have access to traditional cable. It’s one of the reasons we love DISH so much — customers can access it in every part of the country, and won’t have to rely on cable infrastructure or a Wi-Fi connection to watch their favorite TV channels.

Starlink is available in nearly all parts of the United States, and the company offers on-the-go internet plans as well. Click here to check your eligibility for Starlink.

How to get DISH and Starlink

Call 1-844-846-6758.

Say you are creating a new DISH account.

Answer each voice prompt.

When asked, say you want to sign up for Starlink as well.

Does combining DISH and Starlink come with a discount?

No, there is no discount for combining DISH and Starlink at the moment. There are still a long list of compelling reasons to sign up for DISH and Starlink together, but there is no bundle pricing for the two services at the moment.

Will DISH and Starlink be on the same bill?

No, combining DISH and Starlink does not put the two services on the same monthly bill. Customers will still get invoices from both services individually when they sign up.