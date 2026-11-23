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Having a pay-TV subscription on top of a home internet plan can get pricey fast, and knowing which services are best optimized for saving money is really tricky. Customers who have left cable behind may be contemplating a combination of Starlink internet and a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV. But you may want to consider DISH as an alternative to YouTube TV if you’re looking for a channel package to pair with Starlink. When comparing the cost, channels, and features of each service over your first year (and beyond), we think DISH is actually the better service to pair with Starlink’s internet.

Why pair DISH with Starlink instead of YouTube TV?

Pay more for 4K with YouTube TV

Pay more for 4K with YouTube TV Watch more channels with DISH

Watch more channels with DISH Diversify your Starlink bandwidth with DISH

Diversify your Starlink bandwidth with DISH Save into the future with DISH

Pay more for 4K with YouTube TV

The base price of the YouTube TV core plan is now $83 per month, which is admittedly less expensive than the America’s Top 120 plan, the lowest-priced package from DISH. America’s Top 120 starts at $95 per month, but it has one important thing that the YouTube TV core plan lacks: access to 4K content.

Viewers can watch a selection of live 4K events with a DISH subscription on a Hopper 3 device, including marquee sporting events and more. To get 4K programming with YouTube TV, you’ll have to purchase the 4K Plus add-on, which costs an extra $10 per month. Doing so nearly brings the price of YouTube TV even with that of DISH’s America’s Top 120, and streaming in 4K will require even more of your Starlink bandwidth than watching YouTube TV in HD will.

Watch more channels with DISH

DISH has several channels that YouTube TV requires the viewer to buy an add-on package to watch, including SportsGrid, Outside, and multiple Spanish-language channels. These add-ons range from $11 to $15 per month on top of the YouTube TV base plan, and adding them would push the monthly price of YouTube TV past DISH.

In addition, there are several channels included in the DISH America’s Top 120 plan that aren’t found in any YouTube TV packages or add-ons, including A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, and REELZ. Some of these channels’ content is available on direct-to-consumer services, but once again, purchasing them on top of YouTube TV would force the customer to pay even more per month to watch the content they want than they would have to with DISH.

Diversify your Starlink bandwidth with DISH

YouTube TV customers may find Starlink’s 100 Mbps package ($55 per month) a bit too restrictive for watching live TV via streaming and using other connected devices at the same time. That could mean having to upgrade to the 200 Mbps package, which is an extra $30 on top of a YouTube TV base package.

With DISH, speed throttling is far less of a problem. Since DISH doesn’t rely on your internet connection to deliver TV channels, you can opt for a lower-cost Starlink residential plan and know that you’ll be able to use your Wi-Fi and watch your DISH channel package at the same time without signal degradation caused by a live video stream taking up bandwidth.

Save into the future with DISH

A new DISH contract includes a two-year price guarantee, ensuring the base price of a user’s subscription will not go up for their first 24 months of service. This security allows the customer to calculate the cost of pairing their DISH service with Starlink far into the future, making budgeting much easier.

Pairing Starlink with YouTube TV offers no such security. Since YouTube TV’s contract is month-to-month, viewers have essentially no insulation from sudden price increases. Given that its last price hike was nearly two years ago, the streamer seems due for another increase in the near future. Customers who opt to pair YouTube TV with Starlink are taking the risk that the streamer may suddenly opt to make things more expensive — a risk that’s far less acute with DISH.