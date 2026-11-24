With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Black Friday streaming deals are coming in hot, and Disney+ and Hulu are teaming up to offer one of the biggest discounts of the holiday shopping season. For a limited time, new and eligible returning subscribers can get the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle with ads for just $5 per month for a full year; that’s more than 61% off the regular price of $13 per month. That works out to $96 in savings over a full year, giving subscribers access to both services’ extensive libraries of movies, original series, holiday favorites, and live events at a fraction of the usual cost.

How to get Disney+ and Hulu for just $4.99 per month for 12 months

Click here to claim the Black Friday deal from Disney+ and Hulu.

Sign in with your MyDisney account or create a new one.

Select the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads)

Choose the limited-time offer for $4.99 per month for 12 months, if eligible.

Enter your payment information and complete your subscription.

Sign up for the bundle before the end of Monday, Nov. 30.

Get the Black Friday deal $4.99 per month for 12 months disneyplus.com Save $96 on 12 months of Disney+ and Hulu

If you want to save on these two streamers, you need to act now, because the deal is only active through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. Normally, 12 months of the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads) would cost $155.88, but this Black Friday promotion brings that total down to just $59.88, before applicable taxes. The discount is available to new and eligible returning subscribers, but customers with active Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, or bundle subscriptions are not eligible.

After the promotional period, the subscription automatically renews at the then-current monthly price, currently $13, unless canceled. Changing plans during the promotional year will also result in losing the discount.

For subscribers who would prefer to skip most commercials, Disney is also offering a Black Friday discount on its Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium. The ad-free bundle is available for $15 per month for 12 months, down from the regular price of $22, saving subscribers $84 over the promotional year. Some live and linear programming may still include advertisements.

Just in time for the holidays, subscribers can enjoy seasonal classics like “Home Alone,” along with plenty of other festive favorites in Disney+’s Happy Holidays collection. The bundle also offers recent originals, including Marvel Television’s “VisionQuest” and the Korean romantic drama “The Remarried Empress,” giving subscribers plenty of options beyond the usual holiday movie marathons.

There are also major new seasons to watch throughout the discounted year of service. The third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premiered Nov. 20, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. Meanwhile, “Only Murders in the Building” returns for its sixth season on Dec. 8, taking Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s amateur detectives across the pond for a new mystery in London.

Sports fans have something particularly significant to look forward to as well. On Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, Disney+ will stream Super Bowl LXI live, marking a major addition to the service’s sports offerings. Subscribers will also be able to watch “Star Wars Funday Football,” a special animated alternate presentation of the championship game that brings the action into the Star Wars universe. Both broadcasts will be available to Disney+ subscribers without requiring an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

With more than 61% off the regular price for an entire year, this is an excellent opportunity to get two major streaming services for less than the normal monthly cost of either one. Between the holiday classics, exclusive originals, returning favorites, and even the Super Bowl, there is plenty to watch over the next 12 months. Just make sure to sign up by Nov. 30 to lock in the savings!