Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

There was once a time when streaming was supposed to feel like a premium experience no matter which service you subscribed to. But times have changed in a big way — nearly all top streaming services now come with an ad tier that makes the premium feel evaporate in an instant. There are still a few holdouts in the streaming world that have not adopted ad-free streaming. But where does STARZ land on the spectrum? STARZ has a premium reputation that stretches back to when the brand was a cable channel only, but does its streamer have ads? Find out what you need to know below.

Everything you need to know about the ad experience on STARZ

Does STARZ have ads?

Does STARZ have ads? Is there any way to watch STARZ with ads?

Is there any way to watch STARZ with ads? How much is STARZ?

Does STARZ have ads?

No, STARZ is one of the last streaming services that does not include ads during playback of on-demand content. Viewers may see a promotion for other STARZ content before playback of an episode of “Outlander” or the latest spin-off of “Power.”

The STARZ app also has East Coast and West Coast feeds of STARZ linear channels available to subscribers. Fortunately, these channels also stream without ads, meaning viewers get a premium experience with STARZ no matter how they choose to engage with their content.

Is there any way to watch STARZ with ads?

No, there is no ad-supported plan of STARZ at the moment. While other premium cable channels that have launched streaming services, such as HBO, have opted to include ads on their platforms, STARZ has not launched an ad-supported plan of any kind.

Make sure you check back with The Streamable frequently for more updates on STARZ. If the streamer ever decides to offer an ad-supported plan, we’ll make sure to let you know about it.

How much is STARZ?

STARZ has a monthly plan available for $12, or an annual plan costing $70 per year. The streamer frequently has deals available for first-time customers, and stream on up to two devices simultaneously. STARZ subscribers can also download TV shows and movies for offline viewing on up to four devices at a time.