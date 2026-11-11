Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Tubi has built itself a well-earned reputation for quality, even though it’s an ad-supported streaming service. While the free streamer has a little something for everyone, its inventory of cult classics and horror movies is truly spectacular, and it’s even hosted Super Bowl simulcasts from Fox in the past.

Free streaming services like Tubi always come with ads, but does the service offer a paid tier with ad-free content on it? What kind of ad experience can you expect to have while watching Tubi? Let us answer your questions about watching commercials on Tubi below.

Everything you need to know about watching ads on Tubi

Does Tubi have ads on live content?

Does Tubi have ads on live content? Does Tubi have ads with on-demand content?

Does Tubi have ads with on-demand content? Is there any way to go ad-free with Tubi?

Is there any way to go ad-free with Tubi? What’s the ad experience like on Tubi?

Does Tubi have ads on live content?

Yes, all live streaming content and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels available on Tubi have commercials. There is no way to skip or fast-forward through these commercials, so if you want to watch live programming or FAST channels on Tubi, you’ll be watching them with ads.

Does Tubi have ads with on-demand content?

Yes. Just like with live content, all on-demand TV shows and movies on Tubi come with commercials during playback, and there is no way to avoid them. This is true of the large selection of licensed content on Tubi, as well as its original series and films.

Is there any way to go ad-free with Tubi?

No, Tubi does not have an ad-free subscription option. The closest any free streamer has come to an ad-free plan is The Roku Channel, whose parent company Roku has also launched the $3-per-month ad-free streamer Howdy. While Howdy’s library has a big selection of licensed titles, Roku Channel originals also stream on the platform with no ads. There is no equivalent for Tubi, however.

What’s the ad experience like on Tubi?

We gave the ad experience on Tubi a thorough test last year, and were pleasantly surprised by the results. Tubi has one of the best ad experiences of any ad-supported streaming service, and even shows fewer commercials than some paid streaming services we’ve watched.