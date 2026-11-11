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Tubi

Does Tubi have ads? Can you upgrade to an ad-free subscription?

Does Tubi have ads? Can you upgrade to an ad-free subscription?

Find out everything you need to know about watching commercials on Tubi here.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Tubi has built itself a well-earned reputation for quality, even though it’s an ad-supported streaming service. While the free streamer has a little something for everyone, its inventory of cult classics and horror movies is truly spectacular, and it’s even hosted Super Bowl simulcasts from Fox in the past.

Free streaming services like Tubi always come with ads, but does the service offer a paid tier with ad-free content on it? What kind of ad experience can you expect to have while watching Tubi? Let us answer your questions about watching commercials on Tubi below.

Everything you need to know about watching ads on Tubi

Does Tubi have ads on live content?

Yes, all live streaming content and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels available on Tubi have commercials. There is no way to skip or fast-forward through these commercials, so if you want to watch live programming or FAST channels on Tubi, you’ll be watching them with ads.

Does Tubi have ads with on-demand content?

Yes. Just like with live content, all on-demand TV shows and movies on Tubi come with commercials during playback, and there is no way to avoid them. This is true of the large selection of licensed content on Tubi, as well as its original series and films.

Is there any way to go ad-free with Tubi?

No, Tubi does not have an ad-free subscription option. The closest any free streamer has come to an ad-free plan is The Roku Channel, whose parent company Roku has also launched the $3-per-month ad-free streamer Howdy. While Howdy’s library has a big selection of licensed titles, Roku Channel originals also stream on the platform with no ads. There is no equivalent for Tubi, however.

What’s the ad experience like on Tubi?

We gave the ad experience on Tubi a thorough test last year, and were pleasantly surprised by the results. Tubi has one of the best ad experiences of any ad-supported streaming service, and even shows fewer commercials than some paid streaming services we’ve watched.

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TubiTV.com

Tubi

Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 200,000+ movies and TV episodes - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”

The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets.

Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

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Free
TubiTV.com
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

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Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

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  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.