Will ‘Ebenezer’ stream at home this Christmas Present?
Will ‘Ebenezer’ stream at home this Christmas Present?
When will fans be able to stream the latest adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ at home?
Another adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” eh? Well, we’ve never had one with Johnny Depp in it before! Depp stars as the titular character in the new horror-comedy “Ebenezer,” which officially hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 13. When do we expect you’ll be able to unwrap “Ebenezer” on your couch with a streaming service? We’ll predict below!
Key Details:
- We love it: Audiences are enjoying “Ebenezer” more than critics, thus far.
- Paramount importance: The movie is distributed by Paramount and will stream on Paramount+.
- Hold on: “Ebenezer” likely won’t stream on Paramount+ this holiday season.
“Ebenezer” stars Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge, the misanthropic old miser who hates Christmas and everything to do with it. One night, Scrooge is visited by three Ghosts of Christmas who confront him about his anti-holiday spirit and urge him to change his ways.
The movie is getting more love from fans than it is from critics. “Ebenezer” has a 54% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, but an audience favorability score of 90%. Things are basically the same on Metacritic, where “Ebenezer” has a 46 score from critics, but an 8.0 from users who have rated the film on the platform.
Watch the trailer for ‘Ebenezer’
When will ‘Ebenezer’ stream at home?
“Ebenezer” is distributed by Paramount Pictures, so we do know which streaming platform will get the movie after its theatrical exclusivity ends and it becomes available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video, which allow fans to rent movies that are still in cinemas. Paramount+ will be the streaming home of “Ebenezer” when it’s ready to stream.
How long will it take for the movie to hit streaming? It certainly won’t be in time for Christmas, unless Paramount decides to make a major change to the theatrical status quo. The last big Paramount release to hit Paramount+ was “Jackass: Best and Last,” which arrived on the streamer 90 days after its initial theatrical release.
If “Ebenezer” follows that same pattern, the movie will stream on Paramount+ on Thursday, Feb. 11. It’ll still be plenty grey and dreary outside, just as Scrooge would want it, but at least viewers will be able to spend their time indoors with Depp and company.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.
Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.