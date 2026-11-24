With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Black Friday deals aren’t just for streaming TV shows and movies, as ebook and audiobook service Everand is offering a major discount for bibliophiles this holiday season. For a limited time, new and eligible returning subscribers can get 50% off Everand’s Plus and Deluxe plans for three months using the promo code COZY50. That brings the monthly price of Everand Plus down to $8.50, while the Deluxe plan drops to $14.50, giving readers access to an extensive library of ebooks and audiobooks at half the regular cost.

How to get 50% off Everand for three months

Click here to claim the Black Friday deal from Everand.

Sign in to your Everand account or create a new one.

Select either the Plus or Deluxe subscription plan.

Enter the promotional code COZY50 to receive 50% off your first three paid months.

to receive 50% off your first three paid months. Enter your payment information and complete your subscription.

50% off Everand Plus and Deluxe for 3 months 50% off with Black Friday Deal

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have a little time, as it will be available through Friday, Dec. 11. Everand is also advertising a 30-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, giving readers an opportunity to explore the service before their discounted subscription begins. The promotional discount applies to the Plus and Deluxe plans, but not the entry-level Standard subscription.

Normally, three months of Everand Plus would cost $50.97, but the Black Friday promotion brings that total down to approximately $25.50, saving readers about $25.50. The Deluxe plan would ordinarily cost $86.97 over three months, but the discounted subscription costs approximately $43.50, providing roughly $43.50 in savings. After the promotional period, subscriptions renew at their regular monthly prices unless canceled.

Everand gives subscribers access to a library of more than 1.5 million ebooks and audiobooks, spanning everything from bestselling fiction and romance to mysteries, thrillers, biographies, and nonfiction. Unlike services that focus exclusively on audiobooks or ebooks, Everand includes both formats in a single subscription, allowing readers to switch between reading and listening depending on their preferences.

The service offers three subscription tiers, each providing a different number of monthly book unlocks:

Plan Regular monthly price Black Friday price Monthly book unlocks Standard $11.99 Not discounted 1 Plus $16.99 $8.50 3 Deluxe $28.99 $14.50 5

Each unlock provides access to one ebook or audiobook from Everand’s catalog for as long as the subscription remains active. In addition to their monthly unlocks, subscribers can enjoy a separate collection of more than 20,000 ebooks, audiobooks, and podcasts without using an unlock. Unused monthly unlocks can also roll over for up to six months, so readers don’t necessarily have to finish selecting their books before the end of each billing cycle.

Every Everand subscription also includes Fable Plus at no additional cost. Fable is a social reading platform that allows users to track their reading progress, set personal goals, participate in book clubs, and connect with other readers. When subscribers link their Everand and Fable accounts, their reading activity can automatically sync between the two services.

For anyone who has been meaning to work through an increasingly ambitious reading list, the promotion offers an affordable way to explore Everand’s audiobook and ebook catalog. Whether you’re looking for a new thriller, a holiday romance, or simply something entertaining to listen to while avoiding the Black Friday shopping crowds, three months at half price is a compelling deal. Just make sure to sign up by Dec. 11 and use the code COZY50 to claim the savings!