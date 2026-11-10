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Some movies just strike you as perfect. For me, that’s “Crazy Rich Asians.” The wedding scene is one of my favorite scenes in any movie, anywhere. The cinematography, the set design, the music, the costume design, the writing, the acting — when everything just clicks, you get magic. So, it’s not necessarily a surprise that the box office hit is getting a TV series eight years later. HBO has officially ordered it, with Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh all returning. Here’s everything you need to know about the “Crazy Rich Asians” TV series.

Everything you need to know about the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show:

When does the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show come on HBO Max?

When does the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show come on HBO Max? Can you watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show for free?

Can you watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show for free? Watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show announcement video

Watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show announcement video What is the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show about?

What is the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show about? Who stars in the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show?

Who stars in the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show? Who’s making the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show?

When does the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show come on HBO Max?

HBO hasn’t confirmed a release date or year. But at the end of the series announcement video, it says production is starting in 2027. So I’d expect a 2028 release. Once there’s a confirmed timeframe, we’ll update this article.

Can you watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show for free?

No, probably not. Right now, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. But that could change by the time the “Crazy Rich Asians” TV series actually drops. Plans start at $11 per month with ads, and you can upgrade to go ad-free for $18 per month. If you really need that crisp, 4K feed, then go for the Premium plan for $23 per month.

Watch the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show announcement video

What is the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show about?

Spoiler Alert. There are spoilers below for the movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’

The “Crazy Rich Asians” TV series is going to pick up after the events of “Crazy Rich Asians.” In the original movie, New York economics professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) heads to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to attend his best friend’s wedding and meet Nick’s family. She quickly finds out Nick is rich, like really rich — part of one of the richest families in Asia. Rachel then has to deal with Nick’s mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), who doesn’t deem Rachel worthy of her son. In the end, she wins Eleanor’s respect by giving Nick up so he doesn’t have to choose between her and his mother. And in a last-second mad dash to the airport, Nick proposes (for a second time) to Rachel… and she accepts. And then they have an epic engagement party! That’s where the movie ends.

HBO hasn’t said how much time has passed since the engagement. And while right now we’re light on actual plot details, the series will definitely pull from Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels that explore the relationships, family drama, and insanely fun, crazy rich (Asian) lifestyles that made the first movie so fun. I would speculate that the show will structure the season around Nick and Rachel’s wedding, but that’s not confirmed.

Who stars in the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show?

We know that four stars from the original “Crazy Rich Asians” movie are returning: Constance Wu is back as Rachel Chu, Henry Golding steps into Nick Young’s shoes, and Ronny Chieng is back as Nick’s hilarious cousin, Eddie Cheng. Those three are series regulars. And then Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will recur as Nick’s mother, Eleanor Young. That’s it for confirmed cast right now, but there’s bound to be more announcements as the show heads into production in 2027.

Who’s making the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV show?

One of the best parts of this show is that much of the creative team who made the movie a hit is back for the TV series. That includes Adele Lim, who co-wrote the 2018 film — she’s serving as showrunner and executive producer. She’s joined by Kevin Kwan, who wrote the novels the movie and series are based on. Then, there’s Jon M. Chu, who directed the movie. He’s also coming on as an EP, but there’s no confirmation if he’ll direct any of the episodes. With the writers’ room up and running, stay tuned for more updates as production closes in.