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Sling TV has a great selection of plans to choose from. Its Orange and Blue plans offer between 30 and 40 channels each, and include some of cable’s most popular news, sports, and entertainment channels. Customers can get them all with the Sling Orange and Blue package, or narrow in on a few specific channels with the Sling Select and Essentials plans. Not only can customers shop these plans starting at just $20 per month, but new Sling TV subscribers can also get a free month of unlimited Cloud DVR with their account when they sign up!

Get a free month of unlimited Cloud DVR with new Sling subscription

Click here to get the deal from Sling TV.

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Get the deal here Starting at $20 per month sling.com Get a free month of unlimited Cloud DVR with Sling TV as a new subscriber

A Sling TV channel package normally comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage per month, and the unlimited DVR add-on costs $5 per month. But with this offer for new subscribers, first-time customers can get a full month of unlimited storage for free!

This feature allows Sling Orange and Sling Essentials customers to record live sports from ESPN or children’s programming from the Disney Channel. Sling Blue and Select customers in major markets can also record live programming from local broadcast channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC, and this is just a small fraction of the channels you can find in various Sling TV packages.

Save as many episodes, major sports games, and movies as you can watch with your Sling TV package by taking advantage of this offer. Sign up for Sling TV now and get a month of unlimited Cloud DVR at no additional cost — and if you like it, you can keep it for only $5 per month on top of the price of your plan!