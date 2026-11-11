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Sling TV

New Sling TV customers get 1 month of unlimited Cloud DVR free

New Sling TV customers get 1 month of unlimited Cloud DVR free

Record TV episodes, movies, sports, and more with Sling’s unlimited Cloud DVR offer for new subscibers!

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Sling TV is offering a deal on its Orange and Blue plan for the 2025 holidays.

Sling TV has a great selection of plans to choose from. Its Orange and Blue plans offer between 30 and 40 channels each, and include some of cable’s most popular news, sports, and entertainment channels. Customers can get them all with the Sling Orange and Blue package, or narrow in on a few specific channels with the Sling Select and Essentials plans. Not only can customers shop these plans starting at just $20 per month, but new Sling TV subscribers can also get a free month of unlimited Cloud DVR with their account when they sign up!

Get a free month of unlimited Cloud DVR with new Sling subscription

A Sling TV channel package normally comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage per month, and the unlimited DVR add-on costs $5 per month. But with this offer for new subscribers, first-time customers can get a full month of unlimited storage for free!

This feature allows Sling Orange and Sling Essentials customers to record live sports from ESPN or children’s programming from the Disney Channel. Sling Blue and Select customers in major markets can also record live programming from local broadcast channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC, and this is just a small fraction of the channels you can find in various Sling TV packages.

Save as many episodes, major sports games, and movies as you can watch with your Sling TV package by taking advantage of this offer. Sign up for Sling TV now and get a month of unlimited Cloud DVR at no additional cost — and if you like it, you can keep it for only $5 per month on top of the price of your plan!

Save with Sling
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is The Streamable’s choice for cord-cutters on a budget. Sling is a live TV streaming service with multiple channel packages. The $45.99/month Sling Orange plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $45.99/month Sling Blue plan offers about 40 channels, including ABC, Fox, and NBC in major markets.

You can combine Orange+Blue for a total of $60.99 / month. Sling also offers many channel add-on packages starting at $6/month.

Save with Sling
$19.99+ / month
sling.com
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.