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Get HAPPRUN Roku TV projector for just $200 ($190 off)

Get HAPPRUN Roku TV projector for just $200 ($190 off)

Save nearly 50% on this smart projector with the Roku operating system installed.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Although it’s probably a little cold in most parts of the United States for outdoor movie nights, having a portable smart projector lets you choose any wall or ceiling you want. Holiday movie marathons are a real joy with a projector, and right now, Walmart has a fantastic discount available on the HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector: $190 off the retail price, lowering the cost to just $200 for a limited time.

How to get HAPPRUN Roku TV projector for just $200

HAPPRUN Roku TV projector

HAPPRUN Roku TV projector

$200 at Walmart

Get the deal

The HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector offers a 120-inch display, with native 720p support, Dolby Audio, a built-in speaker, and a simple setup to help owners get watching immediately. A 270-degree rotating stand allows owners to project onto walls and ceilings, and it also offers features like Bluetooth connectivity and wireless screen mirroring.

With the Roku operating system built into the projector, viewers can download their favorite streaming apps and play shows and movies from Disney+, Netflix, and other top platforms. See your favorite shows and movies in any room of your house on a monster-sized screen, and even download live TV streaming apps for live sports and other programming.

The HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector normally retails for almost $400, but with this $190 discount from Walmart, you can grab one for only $200. Pick it up for your favorite holiday watches, or put it under the tree for your favorite friend or family member.

HAPPRUN Roku TV projector

HAPPRUN Roku TV projector

$200 at Walmart

Get this HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector for just $200 — $190 off the regular price for a limited time with a deal from Walmart.

Get the deal
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.