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Although it’s probably a little cold in most parts of the United States for outdoor movie nights, having a portable smart projector lets you choose any wall or ceiling you want. Holiday movie marathons are a real joy with a projector, and right now, Walmart has a fantastic discount available on the HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector: $190 off the retail price, lowering the cost to just $200 for a limited time.

How to get HAPPRUN Roku TV projector for just $200

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HAPPRUN Roku TV projector $200 at Walmart

The HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector offers a 120-inch display, with native 720p support, Dolby Audio, a built-in speaker, and a simple setup to help owners get watching immediately. A 270-degree rotating stand allows owners to project onto walls and ceilings, and it also offers features like Bluetooth connectivity and wireless screen mirroring.

With the Roku operating system built into the projector, viewers can download their favorite streaming apps and play shows and movies from Disney+, Netflix, and other top platforms. See your favorite shows and movies in any room of your house on a monster-sized screen, and even download live TV streaming apps for live sports and other programming.

The HAPPRUN Roku TV smart projector normally retails for almost $400, but with this $190 discount from Walmart, you can grab one for only $200. Pick it up for your favorite holiday watches, or put it under the tree for your favorite friend or family member.