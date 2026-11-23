With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Black Friday streaming deals are arriving, and HBO Max is offering a major discount for new and eligible returning subscribers. For a limited time, viewers can get 12 months of HBO Max’s Basic with Ads plan for just $5.49 per month, a 50% discount from the regular price of $10.99. That works out to $66 in savings over a full year, giving subscribers plenty of time to catch up on the service’s biggest shows, blockbuster movies, and upcoming originals. But don’t waste any time; the offer is only available through Monday, Nov. 30.

How to get HBO Max for just $5.49 per month for 12 months

Click here to claim the Black Friday deal from HBO Max.

Sign in to your HBO Max account or create a new one.

Select the Basic with Ads monthly plan and choose the limited-time offer for $5.49 per month for 12 months, if eligible.

Enter your payment information and complete your subscription.

Get the Black Friday deal $5.49 per month for 12 months hbomax.com Save $66 on 12 months of HBO Max

HBO Max offers an extensive library of acclaimed original series, popular sitcoms, documentaries, and movies. Subscribers can catch up on HBO favorites including “Heated Rivalry,” “House of the Dragon,” “Lanterns,” and “The Gilded Age.” The service also offers binge-worthy comedies like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and more.

Movie fans have plenty to watch as well, with recent releases including “The End of Oak Street” and “Backrooms,” alongside sci-fi blockbusters “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two.” The platform also features a rotating selection of Warner Bros. movies, giving subscribers a mix of recent theatrical releases and established favorites.

There is more on the way during the promotional year, beginning with the highly anticipated HBO Original “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,” which premieres on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The third season of HBO’s acclaimed medical drama “The Pitt” arrives in January 2027, while new seasons of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “The White Lotus,” and “The Last of Us” are also scheduled for 2027.

Watch HBO Max’s Black Friday teaser

Normally, a full year of HBO Max Basic with Ads would cost $131.88, but this Black Friday promotion brings that total down to just $65.88, before taxes. The discounted price is available to new subscribers and eligible former customers whose subscriptions are no longer active. After the 12-month promotional period, the subscription automatically renews at the then-current monthly price, which is $10.99 as of the publishing of this article.

The deal is limited to the ad-supported tier, and subscribers who switch plans during the promotional period will lose their discount. With half off the regular monthly price for an entire year, the promotion offers a substantial discount for viewers looking to explore HBO Max’s library and upcoming releases. Just make sure to sign up by Nov. 30 to lock in the savings!