How to use HBO Max to download movies and TV shows
How to use HBO Max to download movies and TV shows
HBO Max has different rules about downloading depending on plan, so we’ll cut through the confusion here.
If your favorite HBO original has a new season out, it’s the perfect solution for that long plane ride you’ve got to take. But if you don’t want to pay the ridiculous price of in-flight Wi-Fi, you might fear you’ll be stuck having to wait to watch until you land.
Fortunately, HBO Max allows subscribers on select plans to download shows and movies for offline viewing. But which plans can use this feature, and what limits are enforced on downloads? We’ll explain everything you need to know about using downloads on HBO Max here.
Everything you need to know about downloads on HBO Max
Which plans can download titles on HBO Max?
Customers can download TV shows and movies on the ad-free Standard plan ($18.50 per month), as well as the Premium plan ($23 per month). Users of the ad-supported basic plan on HBO Max are not allowed to download shows or movies to watch offline at present.
How many titles can you download on HBO Max?
HBO Max is one service that enforces a numerical limit on the number of downloads you can have at any given time. You can have up to 30 downloads on the Standard plan, or 100 downloads with the Premium plan.
Which devices can you use to download titles on HBO Max?
The following devices support downloading TV shows and movies with HBO Max:
- Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
- Android phones and tablets
- Amazon Fire tablets
How to download a show or movie on HBO Max
- Open the HBO Max app on your phone or tablet.
- Find a TV show or movie to download.
- Click the download icon next to the movie or episode description.
How to watch downloaded titles on HBO Max
- Open HBO Max and find the downloads icon at the bottom of the screen.
- Choose the download you want to watch.
Do downloads expire on HBO Max?
Once you start watching a download, you have 48 hours to finish watching it before it expires. Unwatched downloads will expire 30 days after they’re downloaded. If a title expires and you want to download it again, you can always do so if you connect to the internet.
How to delete downloads on HBO Max
- Go back to the downloads section of the streamer.
- Choose the Download complete icon beside a downloaded title, and click Delete Download.
- Alternatively, you can choose the series name, tap the Edit button, and then tap X beside the episode you want to delete.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library and exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. Within HBO Max, B/R Sports allows users to watch live NBA, MLB, NHL, March Madness, and NASCAR events.
HBO Max has three tiers: an ad-supported plan for $10.99, an ad-free plan for $18.49, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $22.99.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.