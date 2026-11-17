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If your favorite HBO original has a new season out, it’s the perfect solution for that long plane ride you’ve got to take. But if you don’t want to pay the ridiculous price of in-flight Wi-Fi, you might fear you’ll be stuck having to wait to watch until you land.

Fortunately, HBO Max allows subscribers on select plans to download shows and movies for offline viewing. But which plans can use this feature, and what limits are enforced on downloads? We’ll explain everything you need to know about using downloads on HBO Max here.

Everything you need to know about downloads on HBO Max

Which plans can download titles on HBO Max?

Which plans can download titles on HBO Max? How many titles can you download on HBO Max?

How many titles can you download on HBO Max? Which devices can you use to download titles on HBO Max?

Which devices can you use to download titles on HBO Max? How to download a show or movie on HBO Max

How to download a show or movie on HBO Max How to watch downloaded titles on HBO Max

How to watch downloaded titles on HBO Max Do downloads expire on HBO Max?

Do downloads expire on HBO Max? How to delete downloads on HBO Max

Which plans can download titles on HBO Max?

Customers can download TV shows and movies on the ad-free Standard plan ($18.50 per month), as well as the Premium plan ($23 per month). Users of the ad-supported basic plan on HBO Max are not allowed to download shows or movies to watch offline at present.

How many titles can you download on HBO Max?

HBO Max is one service that enforces a numerical limit on the number of downloads you can have at any given time. You can have up to 30 downloads on the Standard plan, or 100 downloads with the Premium plan.

Which devices can you use to download titles on HBO Max?

The following devices support downloading TV shows and movies with HBO Max:

Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablets

How to download a show or movie on HBO Max

Open the HBO Max app on your phone or tablet. Find a TV show or movie to download. Click the download icon next to the movie or episode description.

The downloads button is prominently placed in the HBO Max interface. Click to expand.

How to watch downloaded titles on HBO Max

Open HBO Max and find the downloads icon at the bottom of the screen. Choose the download you want to watch.

Do downloads expire on HBO Max?

Once you start watching a download, you have 48 hours to finish watching it before it expires. Unwatched downloads will expire 30 days after they’re downloaded. If a title expires and you want to download it again, you can always do so if you connect to the internet.

How to delete downloads on HBO Max