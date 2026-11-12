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There’s more to watch than ever before on Paramount+, which offers next-day streams of primetime content from CBS and company-owned cable channels like Comedy Central, the BET library, UFC events and live NFL games, Paramount Pictures movies, and a lot more. But even the most devoted Paramount+ fan may want to pause their subscription from time to time. So, does Paramount+ allow viewers to pause a subscription instead of canceling if they want to stop paying for the streamer for a limited time? We’ll explain what you need to know here.

Everything you need to know about pausing Paramount+

Can you pause a Paramount+ subscription?

Can you pause a Paramount+ subscription? How to pause Paramount+ through Walmart+

How to pause Paramount+ through Walmart+ Will Paramount+ ever offer a pause option?

Will Paramount+ ever offer a pause option? How to cancel a Paramount+ subscription

Can you pause a Paramount+ subscription?

No, there is no way to pause a Paramount+ subscription that The Streamable has found. This applies to direct subscriptions, as well as those made through third-party platforms like Prime Video or The Roku Channel. There is only one bundle that allows viewers to pause their Paramount+ account: Walmart+.

A Walmart+ subscription lets customers choose between a Peacock Premium or Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost. Viewers can pause a Walmart+ subscription, including Paramount+ and all the other benefits within, for one month. If you opt to pause Walmart+, you will not be able to watch Paramount+ until your subscription resumes.

How to pause Paramount+ through Walmart+

Viewers can pause Walmart+ for one month at a time and can pause it up to three times in a 12-month period.

Sign in to your account on the Walmart Website or open the Walmart mobile app.

Go to Account (or tap Account in the bottom menu of the app).

Select Walmart+ or Subscription and Plans.

Select Manage Membership or tap the gear/cog icon.

Choose to pause and follow the prompts to confirm.

Will Paramount+ ever offer a pause option?

It’s highly unlikely that Paramount+ will ever offer a pause subscription option, but it’s not impossible. If enough viewers offer feedback that they want the streamer to begin providing a pause feature, it’s possible that Paramount+ will implement one. But until then, parent company Skydance is only providing viewers the option to cancel.

How to cancel a Paramount+ subscription

If you don’t have Paramount+ through Walmart+ and you need to cancel your account, click here and follow our guide to cancel your subscription.