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Paramount Plus

Need to pause your Paramount+ subscription?

Need to pause your Paramount+ subscription?

We’ll explain whether you can pause Paramount+ and offer more details on the service below.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

There’s more to watch than ever before on Paramount+, which offers next-day streams of primetime content from CBS and company-owned cable channels like Comedy Central, the BET library, UFC events and live NFL games, Paramount Pictures movies, and a lot more. But even the most devoted Paramount+ fan may want to pause their subscription from time to time. So, does Paramount+ allow viewers to pause a subscription instead of canceling if they want to stop paying for the streamer for a limited time? We’ll explain what you need to know here.

Everything you need to know about pausing Paramount+

Can you pause a Paramount+ subscription?

No, there is no way to pause a Paramount+ subscription that The Streamable has found. This applies to direct subscriptions, as well as those made through third-party platforms like Prime Video or The Roku Channel. There is only one bundle that allows viewers to pause their Paramount+ account: Walmart+.

A Walmart+ subscription lets customers choose between a Peacock Premium or Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost. Viewers can pause a Walmart+ subscription, including Paramount+ and all the other benefits within, for one month. If you opt to pause Walmart+, you will not be able to watch Paramount+ until your subscription resumes.

How to pause Paramount+ through Walmart+

Viewers can pause Walmart+ for one month at a time and can pause it up to three times in a 12-month period.

  • Sign in to your account on the Walmart Website or open the Walmart mobile app.
  • Go to Account (or tap Account in the bottom menu of the app).
  • Select Walmart+ or Subscription and Plans.
  • Select Manage Membership or tap the gear/cog icon.
  • Choose to pause and follow the prompts to confirm.

Will Paramount+ ever offer a pause option?

It’s highly unlikely that Paramount+ will ever offer a pause subscription option, but it’s not impossible. If enough viewers offer feedback that they want the streamer to begin providing a pause feature, it’s possible that Paramount+ will implement one. But until then, parent company Skydance is only providing viewers the option to cancel.

How to cancel a Paramount+ subscription

If you don’t have Paramount+ through Walmart+ and you need to cancel your account, click here and follow our guide to cancel your subscription.

Sign Up
paramountplus.com

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., and more. Get free access with a Walmart+ subscription.

Paramount+ includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “PAW Patrol.” Subscribers can watch the NFL, college football, The Masters, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. The upgraded ad-free package includes premium movies and shows from Showtime.

Sign Up
$8.99+ / month
paramountplus.com
David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
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DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.