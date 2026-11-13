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Some streaming services are available around the world, but others are only found in the United States. Those who find themselves traveling to areas where they can’t use their subscriptions are usually happy to discover that their streamer has a pause option that will allow them to stop paying for their subscription for a limited time without having to fully cancel.

Does Sling TV include a pause option? How long can you pause for, and what are the criteria? Find out everything you need to know about pausing a Sling TV subscription, resuming it, and even canceling your subscription if necessary below.

Everything you need to know about canceling Sling TV

Can you pause a Sling TV subscription?

Can you pause a Sling TV subscription? How long can you pause Sling TV for?

How long can you pause Sling TV for? What is Sling TV Pause Extra?

What is Sling TV Pause Extra? How to pause Sling TV

How to pause Sling TV How to resume a paused Sling subscription

How to resume a paused Sling subscription How to cancel Sling TV

How to cancel Sling TV Why you might want to pause Sling TV

Can you pause a Sling TV subscription?

Yes, you can pause a Sling TV subscription as an active subscriber. This feature is only available to those who subscribe to Sling TV directly; customers who receive Sling TV through third-party platforms like Apple or Google Pay, those paying with a gift card or BitPay, or customers using promotions cannot pause a Sling TV subscription.

How long can you pause Sling TV for?

A standard pause can be applied to Sling TV accounts for up to six months at a time. Your pause period will match your current billing cycle and will start on your next billing date when you opt to pause. DVR recordings will be saved, and viewers can still watch hundreds of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels with Sling Freestream.

What is Sling TV Pause Extra?

Sling TV’s Pause Extra is an option provided by Sling that allows viewers to continue watching recorded content, on-demand content, and live channels from Paramount+. Viewers have to pay a $5 monthly deposit for each month they want to use Pause Extra, but that deposit is returned when their Sling subscription restarts. Sling TV Pause Extra is available for up to three months.

How to pause Sling TV

Click here to sign in to Sling TV.

Click your profile icon.

Select Manage, then review pause options.

Choose your pause length and follow on-screen prompts to continue.

How to resume a paused Sling subscription

To restart a paused Sling TV subscription, all you have to do is sign in to your account and click the Restart prompt that appears. Once you’ve done so, you can start watching all the content in your Sling plan again.

How to cancel Sling TV

Need to cancel your Sling TV subscription instead of just pausing? Click here to find our guide for canceling Sling TV, and what you might want to try next.

Why you might want to pause Sling TV

Pausing Sling TV instead of canceling allows you to keep your channel preferences, recorded titles, and personalized content recommendations if you need to step away from the service for a little while. Canceling would mean they’re gone forever, but pausing instead means these individualized features are preserved until you want to start watching Sling TV again.

There are plenty of scenarios that could call for pausing a Sling subscription. Viewers may want to keep Sling only for seasonal programming like fall sports, or may need to give their entertainment budget a break for a little while. Alternatively, pausing is the ideal way to keep Sling while traveling to an area where the streamer is not available.

Pausing is a highly useful feature, and Sling TV offers one of the most varied pause features of any live TV streamer. Customers can pause Sling TV for up to six months, or use its Pause Extra feature to continue watching their recorded titles.