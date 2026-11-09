 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Bluesky Streamline Icon: https://streamlinehq.comBluesky

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

YouTube TV

How to set up and use profiles on YouTube TV

How to set up and use profiles on YouTube TV

What you need to know about using the YouTube TV profiles feature, including easy instructions for making new ones.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
David Satin
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.
Known for breaking major streaming stories, he’s covered everything from Netflix policy shifts to Peacock’s ad-tier changes. A sci-fi fan and Toshiba Fire TV user, he brings sharp analysis and a love for the genre to his reporting.

Having a streaming subscription to a service like YouTube TV is one thing, but sharing it with everyone else in your house is quite another. It’s not so easy to pick up where you left off when your favorite channels are buried beneath the last thing someone else watched. Many streaming services offer a profiles feature that allows users to set up a profile for everyone in the home, tracking viewing history, favorite channels, and more individually to allow each viewer to have their own digital space. Does YouTube TV do likewise? Find out what you need to know below

What you need to know about profiles on YouTube TV

Can you create profiles on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can create new user profiles on YouTube TV for multiple people in your household. This makes it much easier for everyone watching the YouTube TV subscription in your home to track their preferences and viewing history.

How many profiles can you make with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV customers can create up to six profiles in total: the account holder and five additional profiles.

How to create new profiles with YouTube TV

One thing you need to know before creating new profiles with YouTube TV: everyone who wants to create a profile will need a Google account of their own to link to the streamer. Once everyone has a Google account of their own, the YouTube TV subscriber can invite those accounts to join their own Google Family Group.

To add users to your Google Family Group:

  • Open YouTube TV in a web browser.
  • Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, then click Settings.
  • Choose Family sharing from the left-hand menu.
  • Click Set Up (or Manage).
  • Choose Create family group, then enter the Gmail addresses of the people you want to invite.
  • Have each family member accept their invitation.

What are the perks of setting up YouTube TV profiles?

YouTube TV profiles allow each family member to record shows, movies, and sports events to their own private DVR library. Since YouTube TV has unlimited Cloud DVR, profiles let everyone in the home use the feature without stepping on anyone else’s toes.

Individual YouTube TV profiles also let viewers see personalized viewing recommendations and customize their home screen layout. Users can even favorite their own channels in the YouTube TV live guide on their profile for quicker access.

What parental controls do YouTube TV profiles offer?

YouTube TV subscribers with kids under 13 will want to set up Google Family Link, which will allow them to manage the Google Account permissions of their children directly. Doing so allows them to create Google Accounts for their kids, which can be linked to the home YouTube TV account.

To do so:

  • Install the Google Family Link app on your Android or iOS device.
  • Open the app and sign in with your Google Account (the same one linked to your YouTube TV subscription).
  • Tap the + (Add child) button to create or link a kid’s account.
  • Once the account is created, open Settings>Google>Parental controls on your child’s device.
  • Set age restrictions for your child, and enable Require Approval for downloads and purchases.

Once you’ve done this, your child’s account will be locked out of age-inappropriate content when watching YouTube TV. Account owners can log into their YouTube TV account and switch settings any time to change the filters on their children’s content.

Free Trial
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $82.99/month. This plan includes local channels 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The base plan includes more than 100 live channels, including major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, FX, USA Network, and TNT. Local channels are included in most markets, making YouTube TV a full replacement for traditional cable for many viewers.

Sports are a major focus for YouTube TV, with access to national and regional coverage, league networks, and marquee events. The service also serves as the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, available as an add-on, giving fans access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. YouTube TV also offers a smaller sports plan, allowing subscribers access to 30+ sports-oriented channels, including local networks in select markets.

YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to record as many shows as they want and keep recordings for up to nine months. The service is available across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, streaming players, mobile devices, and web browsers. New subscribers can typically start with a free trial, though the trial length may vary by promotion.

With its broad channel lineup, strong sports offerings, unlimited DVR, and wide device support, YouTube TV remains one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services for viewers who want a traditional TV experience without a cable contract.

Free Trial
$82.99+ / month
tv.youtube.com

New customers can save $15 per month for 5 months.

David Satin
David Satin has been a dedicated News Writer at The Streamable since 2022, covering a wide range of stories in the entertainment and streaming industries. With years of experience writing online, David previously worked as a list writer for Screen Rant, where he gained recognition for his extensive coverage of sci-fi and fantasy genres. His ability to break and analyze major stories has made him a trusted voice in the streaming world. Over the course of his career, Satin has become an integral part of The Streamable team, contributing to some of the most impactful stories in the industry.
Read full bio ›
Facebook LinkedIn Reddit

Add The Streamable as a preferred source on Google to see more streaming news and deals.

DIRECTV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.