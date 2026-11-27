With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison are back for another helping of holiday romance, but this time, they’re trading the comforts of small-town America for a European adventure. In “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” the third installment in the “Home Sweet Christmas” franchise, the couple’s romantic anniversary getaway takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves in the middle of a royal mystery. The movie is already streaming on Great American Pure Flix, but it will make its television premiere on Great American Family on Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the movie and enjoy a full month of Great American Christmas programming with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Everything you need to know about ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

How to watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

How to watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ When will ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ air?

When will ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ air? Why watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ on Sling?

Why watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ on Sling? Can you watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ for free?

Can you watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ for free? What services will carry ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’?

What services will carry ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’? Watch the trailer for ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Watch the trailer for ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ What is ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ about?

When will ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ air?

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“A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” made its streaming debut on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, on Great American Pure Flix, but the rom-com will make its television premiere on Great American Family and will also air on Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. It will then, undoubtedly, continue to air on GAF throughout this and all future holiday seasons for years to come.

Why we recommend Sling TV to watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

If your post-Thanksgiving plans involve spending as much time as humanly possible on the couch watching Christmas movies, then Sling TV is an especially attractive option this holiday season. Thanks to the streamer’s customizable channel packages, you don’t have to spend $80 or $90 per month on a massive cable replacement just to get your fill of festive films.

The best way to watch Great American Family on Sling is to sign up for the streamer’s $19.99-per-month Essentials package and add the Heartland Extra for an additional $6 per month. That brings your total to just $26, and if you sign up in time for Friday’s premiere, a single month of service will get you all the way through Christmas Day.

In addition to Great American Family, that combination of packages will give you access to Hallmark Mystery, Lifetime Movie Network, Freeform, Great American Faith & Living, and more. And if your household is anything like mine, where Christmas movies and college football have to peacefully coexist throughout November and December, Sling Essentials also includes ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so even if you’ve got other plans on Black Friday, you can record the movie and watch it whenever you’re ready to break out the Christmas cookies.

How much does it cost to watch Great American Family with each of Sling’s base packages:

Sling TV package Base price Heartland Extra Total monthly price Sling Essentials $19.99 $6 $25.99 Sling Select $19.99+ $6 $25.99+ Sling Essentials + Select $34.99+ $6 $40.99+ Sling Orange $45.99 $6 $51.99 Sling Blue $45.99+ $6 $51.99+ Sling Orange + Blue $60.99+ $6 $66.99+

If you’re primarily interested in Christmas movies, I’d stick with Sling Essentials. However, if you want to expand your holiday viewing options even further, you can also add Sling’s Lifestyle Extra for $6 per month, which includes the traditional Hallmark Channel, which is in the middle of its largest-ever Countdown to Christmas movie slate. That would give you access to both Great American Family and Hallmark, along with plenty of other holiday programming, for $32 per month.

Can you watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’ for free?

While Sling TV does not offer a free trial, there are other ways to watch “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” without having to pay a penny. The movie is already available on-demand on Great American Pure Flix, which offers eligible new subscribers a seven-day free trial. If you’d prefer to watch the movie when it airs on Great American Family, both Frndly TV and Philo offer seven-day free trials. You can also find the channel on select packages from DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo, all of which offer free trials to eligible new customers.

However, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive live TV streaming service that will allow you to enjoy Christmas movies, live sports, and other entertainment throughout the holiday season, rather than simply watching this one movie for free, I’d go with Sling.

What services will carry ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’?

Fortunately, Christmas movie fans have quite a few options when it comes to watching Great American Family without cable. In addition to Sling, Frndly TV and Philo are affordable, entertainment-focused streaming services, while DIRECTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV offer more comprehensive cable-like channel lineups.

The movie will also be available via Great American Media’s GFAM+ streaming service, although if you’re looking to consolidate your holiday entertainment into a single subscription, Sling’s combination of family-friendly programming and live sports makes it particularly appealing.

7-Day Trial Pureflix on Amazon Prime Great American Pure Flix Great American Pure Flix provides access to thousands of “clean” faith and family-friendly movies, original series, documentaries, and more. Content ranges from romance, adventure, comedy, and even kid-friendly content. … A monthly subscription plan is $9.99 / month with a discount available for annual plans. The service was founded as “Pure Flix” in 2005 by three friends, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, and Russell Wolfe. The religious trio launched a theatrical company and later on began distributing their early productions through churches, limited theatrical releases, or direct-to-DVD retail sales. In 2014, the blockbuster release of “God’s Not Dead” sparked a Christian entertainment movement and the new movie franchise allowed the company to launch a streaming platform in 2015. The service was rebranded Great American Pure Flix in 2023. 7-Day Trial $9.99+ / month Pureflix on Amazon Prime

Watch the trailer for ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

All about ‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

After falling in love in 2024’s “Home Sweet Christmas” and navigating the complications of having their romance turned into a movie in 2025’s “Another Sweet Christmas,” Sophie (Candace Cameron Bure) and Sam (Cameron Mathison) are finally getting some much-deserved time to themselves. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the couple heads to Salzburg, Austria, where the city’s idyllic holiday setting seems tailor-made for a romantic Christmas movie.

Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a movie if everything went according to plan. When an enigmatic hotelier draws the couple into an unexpected royal mystery, Sophie discovers a connection to a familiar Christmas song, sending the pair on an adventure that puts their relationship to the test and reminds them of what makes the holiday so special.

And for fans who have grown attached to Sophie and Sam over the past three Christmases, there’s even more good news. Great American Media has announced that the franchise will expand into an original television series in 2027, with Bure and Mathison’s characters at the center of a larger ensemble of new characters and romantic storylines.