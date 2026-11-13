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Check out the additional footage in ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

Check out the additional footage in ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

An extended cut of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ arrives on Disney+ with new footage connecting the blockbuster to ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
Matt Tamanini
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.
With a background in sports and entertainment reporting, he’s covered everything from Broadway to college football. He cut the cord in 2014 and has a sharp eye for streaming trends and a soft spot for Hallmark movies.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembling on Disney+ once again, but this time, there’s something new to see. “Avengers Endgame: Encore,” an extended version of Marvel’s record-breaking 2019 blockbuster, arrives on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 13, featuring additional footage that connects the original film to the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.” The special edition is part of Disney+’s larger “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection, which brings together essential Marvel movies and shows to help fans prepare for the next Avengers adventure, which hits theaters Dec. 18. You can watch the new version of “Endgame” and the rest of the collection with a subscription to Disney+.

How to watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

Everything you need to know about ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

When does ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ come out?

“Avengers Endgame: Encore” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET. The extended version of the 2019 superhero blockbuster previously received a limited theatrical release in September, but subscribers can now watch it at home exclusively on Disney+. The special edition arrives just over a month before “Avengers: Doomsday” hits U.S. theaters on Friday, Dec. 18. Disney+ is also offering a “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection featuring other Marvel movies and shows to help fans catch up before the highly anticipated sequel.

Can you watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ for free?

No, Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial, so you will need to sign up for a subscription to watch “Avengers Endgame: Encore” and the other movies and shows included in the “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection. Disney+’s ad-supported plan starts at $12.49 per month, while its ad-free Premium plan costs $21.49 per month. If you also want Hulu, you can subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle starting at $13 per month for both services with ads.

However, if you already subscribe to Disney+, you won’t have to pay anything extra to watch the extended cut of “Avengers: Endgame” or the other Marvel titles included in the collection.

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disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

Disney+ has several plans with or without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $11.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads, which costs $19.99 / month.

The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $189.99 / year ($15.83/mo.).

If you’d like to add Hulu, you can bundle the two services as well, but Disney+ is also continuing to integrate the two, which will soon be an all-in-one offering.

Sports fans can also bundle ESPN Select or ESPN Unlimited, with or without ads.

Disney+ most recently raised prices on September 23, 2026 — the fourth time in as many years.

The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles, including the entire Disney Vault.

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ streaming movie listings.

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Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $16.99 a month ($14 savings).

Watch the ‘Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer

What you need to know about ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

It’s been seven years since the Avengers last assembled for their epic showdown with Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame,” bringing Marvel’s Infinity Saga to a spectacular and heartbreaking conclusion. Now, with another massive superhero crossover just around the corner, Marvel is giving fans a reason to revisit the film, but in a new light. “Avengers Endgame: Encore” features updated color grading and approximately four minutes of additional footage, including four new scenes connecting the original to “Avengers: Doomsday.” The extended cut also includes an exclusive look at the upcoming movie, making it a particularly interesting rewatch for fans eager to see what Marvel has planned next.

The special edition is part of Disney+’s “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection, which brings together movies and shows featuring characters and storylines expected to play a role in the next Avengers adventure. Along with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” the collection includes “Loki,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thunderbolts*,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and other Marvel favorites.

With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the upcoming film promises to bring together familiar heroes, new teams, and characters from across the multiverse when it arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.

Avengers: Endgame

April 24, 2019

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Matt Tamanini
Matt Tamanini is the News Editor at The Streamable, where he oversees daily news coverage and editorial strategy, with a particular focus on breaking stories, streaming comparisons, and major industry events. A well-rounded journalist with a diverse background, Matt joined The Streamable in 2022 after holding key editorial roles at several high-profile outlets. He has an extensive career in sports and entertainment journalism, having served as a senior editor for BroadwayWorld, the world’s largest theater website, and as managing editor for Land-Grant Holy Land, which covers Ohio State sports.
Read full bio ›
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