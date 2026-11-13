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Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembling on Disney+ once again, but this time, there’s something new to see. “Avengers Endgame: Encore,” an extended version of Marvel’s record-breaking 2019 blockbuster, arrives on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 13, featuring additional footage that connects the original film to the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.” The special edition is part of Disney+’s larger “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection, which brings together essential Marvel movies and shows to help fans prepare for the next Avengers adventure, which hits theaters Dec. 18. You can watch the new version of “Endgame” and the rest of the collection with a subscription to Disney+.

How to watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

Everything you need to know about ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

How to watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

How to watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ When does ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ come out?

When does ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ come out? Can you watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ for free?

Can you watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ for free? Watch the ‘Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer

Watch the ‘Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer What you need to know about ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

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When does ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ come out?

“Avengers Endgame: Encore” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 3:01 a.m. ET. The extended version of the 2019 superhero blockbuster previously received a limited theatrical release in September, but subscribers can now watch it at home exclusively on Disney+. The special edition arrives just over a month before “Avengers: Doomsday” hits U.S. theaters on Friday, Dec. 18. Disney+ is also offering a “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection featuring other Marvel movies and shows to help fans catch up before the highly anticipated sequel.

Can you watch ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’ for free?

No, Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial, so you will need to sign up for a subscription to watch “Avengers Endgame: Encore” and the other movies and shows included in the “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection. Disney+’s ad-supported plan starts at $12.49 per month, while its ad-free Premium plan costs $21.49 per month. If you also want Hulu, you can subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle starting at $13 per month for both services with ads.

However, if you already subscribe to Disney+, you won’t have to pay anything extra to watch the extended cut of “Avengers: Endgame” or the other Marvel titles included in the collection.

Watch the ‘Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer

What you need to know about ‘Avengers Endgame: Encore’

It’s been seven years since the Avengers last assembled for their epic showdown with Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame,” bringing Marvel’s Infinity Saga to a spectacular and heartbreaking conclusion. Now, with another massive superhero crossover just around the corner, Marvel is giving fans a reason to revisit the film, but in a new light. “Avengers Endgame: Encore” features updated color grading and approximately four minutes of additional footage, including four new scenes connecting the original to “Avengers: Doomsday.” The extended cut also includes an exclusive look at the upcoming movie, making it a particularly interesting rewatch for fans eager to see what Marvel has planned next.

The special edition is part of Disney+’s “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection, which brings together movies and shows featuring characters and storylines expected to play a role in the next Avengers adventure. Along with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” the collection includes “Loki,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thunderbolts*,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” and other Marvel favorites.

With Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the upcoming film promises to bring together familiar heroes, new teams, and characters from across the multiverse when it arrives in theaters on Dec. 18.